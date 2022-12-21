Steve Cohen's Mets have a plan to win: Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, Kodai Senga and an endless payroll

Read full article on original website
Reports: P Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers agree to 2-year deal
Free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is heading home to Texas, agreeing to a two-year, $34 million deal with the Rangers
Five MLB contenders with glaring roster holes: Yankees in left field, Braves at second base, more
We have entered the dog days of the offseason. The most important offseason dates and deadlines (non-tender deadline, Winter Meetings, etc.) have passed and hot stove activity has slowed during the holidays. Once the calendar flips to January, teams will be in bargain-hunting mode, and we'll begin counting down the days until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.
Pirates' Rich Hill: Gets one-year deal from Pirates
Hill signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Hill is coming off a season with the Red Sox which saw him put up a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 109 strikeouts over 124.1 innings covering 26 starts. He'll turn 43 in March but has remained mostly effective in recent years, albeit with a drop in strikeout rate. Hill will be a candidate to be traded to a contender at the deadline if he's healthy and pitching well.
Mets' William Woods: Designated for assignment
Woods was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Woods made his big-league debut last season for Atlanta, throwing a pair of scoreless innings. He was designated for assignment in mid-November before being claimed by the Mets but will now be available for any team to claim again. It's not often that a 23-year-old with big-league experience is available for free, though Woods' 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings in the minors last year may dissuade potential suitors.
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
