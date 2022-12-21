Read full article on original website
UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women
The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, urging the country's Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately
US News and World Report
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
Meet the dissident Russians living the 'nightmare from which it is impossible to wake up'
While Russian state media gives the impression that everyone in Russia supports the war and Putin, many of the country's more liberal, educated and well-traveled citizens have spent the past nine months horrified about the violence inflicted on Ukraine by their own country.
US News and World Report
Festive Season in Moscow Incorporates Symbols of Conflict
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Outside the gates of Moscow's Gorky Park, the three Latin letters Z, V and O - frontline military symbols now used to promote the conflict in Ukraine - loom on plinths. Nearby, traditional festive decorations and a giant decorative bauble jostle for attention as parents and children...
US News and World Report
United Airlines Assessing Demand Before Adding Flights to China
(Reuters) - U.S. carrier United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is currently evaluating the market demand and operating environment to determine when to resume additional flight operations to mainland China. China will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission (NHC)...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Weighs Heavy on Minds in Moscow as New Year Holiday Nears
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Christmas markets are in full swing and gleaming ice sculptures greet visitors to Gorky Park, but some Muscovites admit they are struggling to feel festive ahead of traditional New Year celebrations. In street interviews in the centre of the capital, some also said they were noticing...
Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach
He informed the BCB of his decision on Tuesday, just two days after Bangladesh's second Test against India in Dhaka
US News and World Report
Belarus Says Russia-Deployed Iskander Missile Systems Ready for Use
(Reuters) - The Iskander tactical missile systems and the S-400 air defence systems that Russia has deployed to Belarus are fully prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defence ministry official said on Sunday. "Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres...
US News and World Report
Qatar Expresses 'Extreme Concern' Over Taliban Bar on Female Staff - Statement
(Reuters) - Qatar expressed "extreme concern" over the order by Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration to stop female employees from working, calling on the administration to review its decision, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday. The ministry "stresses the need to respect women's right to work, given that the freedom to...
Rachel Marsden: Europe probe should terrify Washington
While all eyes were on the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Belgian authorities were raiding the European Parliament itself and 20 other locations, including private residences of parliamentarians. What reportedly started out as an investigation into Chinese and Russian foreign influence on the European Union institutions that set top-down laws for all of Europe, uncovered something else. Within days, authorities were releasing photos of the hundreds of thousands of euros allegedly seized at the homes of EU employees and officials, including...
US News and World Report
Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Saboteurs 'Liquidated' While Trying to Enter Border Region - Agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. "As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs who attempted to...
US News and World Report
Sanctions Forcing Russia's Sberbank to Close UAE Office, Company Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Dozens of People Hospitalized by Ammonia Leak in Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia on Sunday, sickening dozens of people and closing a main international highway, officials said. A state of emergency was declared in the town of Pirot, with authorities telling residents not to leave their homes. Dozens of...
US News and World Report
Iran’s Guards Arrest UK-Iranian Dual Nationals Over Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people with links to Britain on Sunday, including some who held dual nationality, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media. "Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained...
US News and World Report
South Korea Military Apologises for Handling of North Korean Drones
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's military on Tuesday apologised for its failure to shoot down North Korean drones which crossed into the South's airspace a day earlier, pledging to secure anti-drone strike capabilities. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
US News and World Report
India Inspects Drug Factories as Gambia Controversy Lingers
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's pharmaceuticals regulator has begun inspecting some drug factories across the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as it tries to ensure high standards after an Indian company's cough and cold syrups were linked to deaths in Gambia. India is known as the "pharmacy of the...
US News and World Report
Russian Troops Work 'Round-The-Clock' on New Air Defence Positions - Interfax
(Reuters) - Russians troops are working "round-the-clock" at new anti-aircraft missile system positions to defend against missile and air strikes by Ukraine, the Russian Interfax reported late on Sunday citing the defence ministry. Crews of the S-300V systems were "mastering new position areas" of the Russian long range surface-to-air missile...
US News and World Report
Fire at Lanaz Refinery in Iraq's Erbil Under Control
ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) -A fire at the Lanaz refinery in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil has been brought under control by civil defence teams, the state news agency INA reported on Tuesday. The director of civil defence teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported. Photos shared earlier by...
US News and World Report
Azerbaijan Demands Karabakh Mine Access as Condition to End Protests Blocking Road
BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan said on Tuesday protests which have blocked the supply route to ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh for more than two weeks would be suspended if monitors were given access to what it calls illegal mining sites in the enclave. A crowd of Azerbaijanis has been engaged in...
US News and World Report
Niger Reports Severe Bird Flu Among Poultry, Says WOAH
PARIS (Reuters) - Niger has reported the highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, among poultry in a village in the south of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday. The outbreak in the south of the Tahoua region killed most...
