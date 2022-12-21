Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
US flight cancellations on Christmas Day top 3,100
With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day. At least 3,181 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware....
KTVZ
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
KTVZ
Families rejoice after years of separation as China ends inbound quarantine
China’s partial reopening has been met with an outpouring of joy and relief from citizens — both the hundreds of millions isolated inside the country for the past three years and those overseas separated from their loved ones. Authorities announced Monday that starting January 8, China will drop...
KTVZ
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
KTVZ
All 10 people feared missing in Austria avalanche found alive
All of the people feared missing after an avalanche Sunday near the mountainous villages of Lech and Zurs in Austria have been found alive, according to the Austrian Press Agency (APA). Four have been injured, including one seriously, it reported. A final sweep of the area will be done on...
KTVZ
Czechs stun defending champion Canada 5-2 at world juniors
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Jaroslav Chmelar and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as the Czech Republic stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior hockey championship. In other action on Monday, Attilio Biasca scored 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the tournament with a 3-2 win over Finland. Finland entered the tournament having been the runners-up at the last world juniors. The United States opened the tournament by beating Latvia 5-2.
KTVZ
Heavy snow in Japan kills at least 17, injures dozens
Heavy snowfall in northern Japan and other parts of the country killed at least 17 people and injured more than 90 others over the Christmas weekend, authorities said. An official with Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said a woman in her 70s died after she was buried underneath snow that fell off a roof in Nagai city, Yamagata prefecture, where snow had piled up higher than 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) by Saturday.
KTVZ
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Antov’s death came after his friend and travel companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antov’s 65th birthday, two days earlier, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in India’s northeastern Odisha state, said Tuesday.
KTVZ
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin’s website — a move that may prove to be largely symbolic. Earlier this month, Western...
KTVZ
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday. “The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every...
KTVZ
Three Russian servicemen killed after drone shot down at air base inside Russia
Three Russian servicemen were killed Monday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the defense ministry. The incident took place in the western port city of Engels,...
Comments / 0