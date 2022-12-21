Heavy snowfall in northern Japan and other parts of the country killed at least 17 people and injured more than 90 others over the Christmas weekend, authorities said. An official with Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said a woman in her 70s died after she was buried underneath snow that fell off a roof in Nagai city, Yamagata prefecture, where snow had piled up higher than 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) by Saturday.

1 DAY AGO