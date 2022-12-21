ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
FORT SMITH, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville residents spend Christmas without water

A few residents at Park Lake Apartments in Fayetteville spent Christmas Eve and Christmas day without water. Before the water was turned back on Monday evening, it created a lot of issues for families and those with disabilities.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year

Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A busy time of year for the Harris family

It has been a busy holiday season. The first two weekends included our youngest daughter’s cheer competitions with the Elkins High School Cheer team. We are so excited to watch these hardworking girls go to Hot Springs, Ark., and compete against schools across the state. They improve every time we watch them perform and we are very proud of them.
ELKINS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Lowell medical office building sells for $5.25 million

A 40,000-square-foot medical office building formerly occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Lowell sold recently for $5.25 million. The purchase price equals $131.25 per square foot. J Bar C Land and Cattle LLC, led by Jason Coates, bought the two-story building at 519 Latham Drive,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

You had best get reengaged with your business, and fast

I went by my friend Burt Hanna’s new candle factory in Fayetteville the other day. Since he was kind enough to read a draft copy of my new book, “Confessions of an Entrepreneur,” and write a testimonial for it, I wanted to give him a signed copy when it came out in print.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions

A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
BENTONVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have moved up to No. 9 with a total of 1,017 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

