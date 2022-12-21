Read full article on original website
Search underway for Christmas Day shooting that left one injured in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 25. The shooting took place at around 12 p.m. near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. Police say there is currently one victim who was...
Fort Smith shooting leaves one injured
Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting near North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue intersection.
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
Rescue groups team up to house animals after broken pipe left Springdale shelter without water and electricity
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Over 60 animals housed at the Springdale Animal Shelter have been moved and placed at various local shelters after a broken pipe left the facility without water and electricity. The broken pipe was caused by recent winter weather which brought freezing temperatures and snow into the...
Boil order issued for some James Fork Water Regional Water customers in Sebastian Co.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for residents in Greenwood due to cold weather and customer consumption. According to a release from James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water yesterday, Dec. 25. Residents in the areas of Sugarloaf and the Lanes of...
KHBS
Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
KHBS
Dogs and cats relocated after frozen pipes flood Springdale Animal Shelter
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Christmas did not go as expected at the Springdale Animal Shelter. The building’s water pipes froze and busted, flooding the shelter. The flood left cats and dogs with no heat, no water and no light. “It's just it's awful. I mean, because these are all...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Fayetteville residents spend Christmas without water
A few residents at Park Lake Apartments in Fayetteville spent Christmas Eve and Christmas day without water. Before the water was turned back on Monday evening, it created a lot of issues for families and those with disabilities.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fire damages commercial building in downtown Fayetteville on Christmas morning
A fire broke out on Christmas morning at a commercial building that’s home to several businesses in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 241 W. Spring St. at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, according to city dispatch logs. Crews first reported heavy smoke upon arrival, but flames soon...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year
Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
ozarksfn.com
A busy time of year for the Harris family
It has been a busy holiday season. The first two weekends included our youngest daughter’s cheer competitions with the Elkins High School Cheer team. We are so excited to watch these hardworking girls go to Hot Springs, Ark., and compete against schools across the state. They improve every time we watch them perform and we are very proud of them.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Lowell medical office building sells for $5.25 million
A 40,000-square-foot medical office building formerly occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Lowell sold recently for $5.25 million. The purchase price equals $131.25 per square foot. J Bar C Land and Cattle LLC, led by Jason Coates, bought the two-story building at 519 Latham Drive,...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
talkbusiness.net
You had best get reengaged with your business, and fast
I went by my friend Burt Hanna’s new candle factory in Fayetteville the other day. Since he was kind enough to read a draft copy of my new book, “Confessions of an Entrepreneur,” and write a testimonial for it, I wanted to give him a signed copy when it came out in print.
There's No Way Around It, Razorback Fans Couldn't Care Less About the Liberty Bowl
Whether it's bitterness about the season's end, disinterest in Kansas, lack of appeal in Memphis, or just basketball season, Arkansas fans are openly avoiding the game
talkbusiness.net
$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions
A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have moved up to No. 9 with a total of 1,017 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.
