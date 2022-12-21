Exclusive: Pelosi’s California home didn’t receive security review in four years before October’s violent attack, Capitol Police chief says

Read full article on original website
George Santos faces growing condemnation as House GOP leadership remains silent
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos is facing growing condemnation from House Democrats, some of whom have called on him to step aside, and even from some corners of the GOP, with at least one of his fellow incoming Republicans calling for him to face an ethics investigation. House GOP leadership, however, remains silent over revelations that the New York Republican lied about parts of his biography.
Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about bio, but says he still intends to serve in Congress
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews on Monday to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn’t committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress. Santos has faced scrutiny over discrepancies in his employment and education history, as well...
Despite Putin’s claims, Ukraine peace talks look unlikely in near future
As a year dominated by Russia’s war on Ukraine draws to a close, Vladimir Putin has made a point of suggesting he is open to peace talks despite evidence to the contrary, with comments that have been roundly dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a ruse at a time when the prospect of negotiations in the near future appears extremely remote.
2 miles of border fencing installed in El Paso area as migrants surge around Texas
Since the first length of fencing went up last week along the Mexican border near El Paso, the Texas National Guard has installed more than two miles of the barricade and is expected to build more, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Monday. Still, just across the boundary, dozens of...
More migrants dropped off outside vice president’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday. An initial two busloads were taken to local shelters, according to an administration official. More buses arrived outside the vice president’s residence later Saturday evening. A CNN team saw migrants being dropped off, with some migrants wearing only T-shirts in the freezing weather. They were given blankets and put on another bus that went to a local church.
The US asylum backlog is nearing 1.6 million, the highest number on record
Nearly 1.6 million asylum applications are pending in US immigration courts and at US Citizenship and Immigration Services — the largest number of pending asylum cases on record, according to analysis of federal data by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. US immigration courts have seen an...
Hackers stole data from multiple electric utilities in recent ransomware attack
Hackers stole data belonging to multiple electric utilities in an October ransomware attack on a US government contractor that handles critical infrastructure projects across the country, according to a memo describing the hack obtained by CNN. Federal officials have closely monitored the incident for any potential broader impact on the...
Russia puts foreign investigative journalist on its ‘wanted’ list
Russia has put the investigative journalist Christo Grozev on its “wanted” list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry. Grozev, who is Bulgarian, is the lead Russia investigator at the journalism group Bellingcat. Information published on the ministry’s website said he was “wanted under an article of the Criminal...
Supreme Court says Trump-era border restriction will remain in effect while legal challenges play out
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 will remain in effect while legal challenges play out, a move that ensures that federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders at least for the next several months.
Arizona judge orders Kari Lake to pay fees for election lawsuit, but declines to sanction her
Three days after a judge rejected Kari Lake’s election challenge in the Arizona race for governor, a judge in Maricopa County has ordered her to compensate her opponent, Katie Hobbs, in her capacity as governor-elect and outgoing secretary of state but stopped short of sanctioning Lake for filing the lawsuit.
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
