Dumas, TX

Pheasant Trails Golf Course renovations completed after 2 years, $500k

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from officials, the city-owned Pheasant Trails Golf Course in Dumas is ready to welcome patrons after nearly two years of construction and a $500,000 cost.

Officials said that the clubhouse and restaurant at the golf course have been “completely redone” over the course of the renovations and that the pro shop, restrooms, locker rooms, meeting room, sports bar, and restaurant are now ready for patrons. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completed project will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m., featuring the City Commissioners and Dumas Mayor Bob Brinkmann.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Dumas city officials agreed to a long-term lease agreement with Cory Beckner and his management group in 2020 to oversee the facility’s operations. The golf course was described by Brinkmann at the time as a financial burden on the city that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for upkeep. However, Beckner was confident at the time that, due to also having experienced owning and operating Twisted Elms in Dalhart, his group figured out a blueprint for success to bring to Dumas.

City officials encouraged those seeking further information on the facility to visit its website or call 806-935-7375.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

