Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From QuincyTed RiversQuincy, MA
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
NECN
White SUV Sought in Winchester Hit-and-Run, Police Say
Police are searching for an SUV that hit a person in downtown Winchester, Massachusetts, last week. The crash took place on Main Street at Vine Street about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Winchester Police Department. They're looking for a white Lincoln MKX SUV made between 2016 and 2018, likely with damage to its front.
NECN
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car in Sharon
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Monday night in Sharon, Massachusetts, police announced. Little information has been released but Sharon police confirmed officers responded to North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian fatally struck by a motor vehicle.
NECN
Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway
A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
NECN
Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says
A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
NECN
New Details on Mother's Arrest After Baby Found in Woods of Manchester, NH
New details were revealed in court Tuesday about the premature baby, likely born on Christmas, found in a tent in the woods after allegedly being left in the cold for over an hour in Manchester, New Hampshire. Alexandra Eckersley, the daughter of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Red...
NECN
Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp
A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said. The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
NECN
Woman Charged After Giving Birth in NH Woods, Misleading Manchester Police
A woman is facing a felony charge after she gave birth overnight in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire, and then allegedly lied to police about where the baby was. Manchester police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley has been charged with felony reckless conduct after first responders were called to the area of 3 Electric Street, near the baseball field adjacent to the West Side Arena, around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a woman who had delivered a baby in the woods in that area.
NECN
2 Elderly Men Rescued From Triple-Decker Fire in Dorchester
Firefighters say they have rescued two elderly men from a fire in a triple-decker building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. on Mora Street. The flames eventually spread to all floors of the building, fire officials said. Photos from the scene...
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
NECN
Fire Breaks Out at Dorchester Home Early Tuesday Morning
First responders in Boston knocked down a fire that broke out early morning Tuesday at a home in the Dorchester neighborhood. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Talbot Avenue for a fire in a two and a half story wood-framed home. The Boston Fire Department described a "heavy fire load," but said that crews were able to "quickly" knock down the flames.
NECN
Man Rescued After Falling Through the Ice in Winchester
A man has been hospitalized after he fell through the middle of the ice while skating with his daughter on a pond Monday in Winchester, Massachusetts. The man, whose name has not been released, spent about 15 minutes on a cold winter day in the water at Winter Pond, according to firefighters. He was grinning through pain as firefighters loaded him into an ambulance; he is displaying signs of hypothermia but is expected to be OK.
NECN
Small Plane Flips Over While Landing at NH Airfield
A small plane landing at a New Hampshire airfield flipped and landed on its roof Monday afternoon, federal aviation officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot, the only person on the single-engine Bellanca Citabria, was hurt in the crash at Hampton Airfield. The plane crashed about 12:20 p.m.,...
NECN
Fire in Merrimac Displaces a Family
Multiple fire departments assisted in fighting a fire on 63 Church St. in Merrimac, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to officials. Authorities say they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to a 2.5 story home occupied by two families with visible smoke coming from the building. Crews say the smoke was coming from...
NECN
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
NECN
Boston Building Evacuated Over Water Pipe Break on Cold Winter Day
An apartment building in Boston's Back Bay was evacuated Monday afternoon over a water main break, officials said. Firefighters were seen at a building on Beacon Street at Massachusetts Avenue, a block from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge. Boston police confirmed the water main break, which was reported about 3:07 p.m.
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
NECN
Zestfriendz in Swampscott Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A North Shore bakery and cocktail bar has shut down after being in business for a bit more than a year. According to a source, Zestfriendz in Swampscott is no longer in operation, with a Facebook post from the Humphrey Street spot saying that "Sadly we have decided not to re-open after the holidays and will be permanently closing as of Friday December 23rd." Zestfriendz first opened in November of 2021, being a bakery by day and a small plates bar by night, with the place offering such items as muffins, scones, and oatmeal in the morning, soups, salads, sandwiches, and quiche at lunchtime, and chicken satay, polenta fries, sliders, and flatbreads in the evening.
NECN
Clearing Medical Debt: What Patients Should Know About Qualifying for Charity Care
A nonprofit with Boston ties is helping low-income families across the country eliminate their medical bills. Some hospitals will wipe out medical debt for people that have income that’s three times the federal poverty limit. That limit goes even higher based on the size of your family. The problem...
NECN
Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise
As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
NECN
Should Boston Schools Bring Back Masks? Here's What Infectious Disease Experts Say
Infectious disease experts are split on whether Boston Public Schools should bring back a mask mandate after the holiday break as COVID-19 metrics continue to rise. Officials are considering a temporary mask mandate in an attempt to avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism related to a surge in cases. In a letter sent to families, officials said they could implement the policy for a couple of weeks after students and staff return to school and asked everyone to take precautions.
Comments / 0