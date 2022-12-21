Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision
Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning. Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game....
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
NFL World Reacts To Major Rob Gronkowski Update
Are we going to see Rob Gronkowski back on the field in 2023?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the door is open for the All-Pro tight end to make his return to the football field. "The door is open" for Rob Gronkowski to unretire and...
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night
Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt
On Tuesday, Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced his retirement. He shared the news on Twitter. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt wrote. Since...
There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job
Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Marriage Admission
Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews took a pass to the body during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game on Christmas Eve. But Andrews managed to take the hit and continue working. After all, she's married to a former professional hockey player. Andrews' tweet about her marriage went viral on social...
Look: NFL World Reacts To What Mike Tirico Said
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, in overtime on Sunday night. It was not a very well played game. Both teams were tied, 6-6, in the third quarter. NBC announcer Mike Tirico's comment on the game went viral during that third period of action. "A pointless third...
Look: NFL World Is Furious With Fan's Despicable Act
Sports cause people to act a certain way, but sometimes, that goes way too far. One of those instances happened on Sunday night when a fan account for the Philadelphia Eagles posted a classless caption under a picture of quarterback Dak Prescott. "I'm glad you lost your mom and brother....
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Tryout Today
With the playoffs just around the corner, the Eagles brought in a veteran tight end for a workout this Tuesday. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Eagles got a look at former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. Jarwin has only played nine games over the past two seasons due to...
Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Response Tuesday
Will Muschamp took a playful jab at Kirk Herbstreit when recalling Georgia's 1993 Citrus Bowl win over Ohio State. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs defensive coordinator joked that he knew they had a chance to beat Herbstreit's Buckeyes when seeing the quarterback throw at a luncheon. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, Herbstreit didn't seem to play along when responding during a media session.
NFL World Saddened By Legendary Quarterback's Christmas Plans
Being an all-time NFL quarterback certainly has its perks. However, Christmas plans aren't really one of them. The NFL world is a bit saddened by the Christmas plans of one legendary quarterback. Tom Brady, recently divorced, will be spending the holidays alone in a hotel. His family will not be...
Football World Reacts To Ed Reed Landing College Job
Ed Reed is on to the next stop in his storied football career. The former Miami Hurricanes/Baltimore Ravens star has accepted a job as head coach for the Bethune-Cookman football program, per college football insider Brett McMurphy. The football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "HBCU football...
