Bleacher Report

Packers' Christian Watson Says He'll Be 'All Right' After Hip Injury vs. Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers were without star rookie wide receiver Christian Watson for the conclusion of Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay announced in the third quarter that Watson was ruled out with a hip injury. But that didn't stop Aaron Rodgers and Co. from marching down the field on the opening possession of the second half to tie the game after a slow start and eventually winning the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa in Concussion Protocol; Status for Dolphins' Game vs. Patriots TBD

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday. McDaniel said he's not sure when Tua suffered a concussion, but he's in protocol. During the game "nobody recognized anything with regard to" a hit. "It was something he met with doctors today and discussed some symptoms."
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec on Georgia's Kelee Ringo: 'Tape Is Boring. He Doesn't Make a Ton of Plays'

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but he might not be selected as high as previously anticipated. An NFL executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: "He's big, fast. You go in there and they tell you he's gonna blaze in the 40. But his tape is boring. He doesn't make a ton of plays. You feel like he should be better than he is."
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

MMQB: Georgia's Jalen Carter Compared to Ndamukong Suh, Fletcher Cox Ahead of Draft

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has massive upside ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, as Albert Breer of MMQB reported:. "Based on tape and pure physical ability, Carter is probably the best player in the draft class. NFL teams are always looking for guys who can wreck games from the inside, like Aaron Donald can, because they're very hard to find. I've heard Carter comped to Ndamukong Suh and Fletcher Cox."
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Week 17 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

With Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season nearly complete, many fantasy managers in season-long leagues are already looking ahead to Week 17—which will be the championship round for a lot of fortunate fantasy enthusiasts. Navigating Week 17 won't be easy, though, as injuries and potential resting starters could...
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Sunday Results

As the 2022 NFL season winds down, many teams are still focused on fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but some teams have already turned their attention to securing their position in the 2023 draft. Week 16 saw a bit of shuffling after Saturday's full slate of games, and...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday

After Saturday's slate of Week 16 games, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus with eight teams in the dance. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report

NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results After Saturday

Several NFL teams on the brink of postseason berths battled for their playoff lives Saturday afternoon as the league kicked off a holiday slate of games that featured top franchises and some of the most prominent playmakers in the game. Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and AJ Brown...
Bleacher Report

Carson Wentz Replaces Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB vs. 49ers in Week 16

The Washington Commanders have replaced Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington was down 30-14 at the time it inserted Wentz into the game. Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against one interception before being pulled.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi Exchange Blows in Postgame Altercation

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Oday Aboushi had a on-field postgame altercation right after L.A.'s 51-14 home win on Sunday. Michael Spencer of CBS News Colorado provided video. The pair is initially seen exchanging words on the top-left corner of the screen before...
