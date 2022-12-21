Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but he might not be selected as high as previously anticipated. An NFL executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: "He's big, fast. You go in there and they tell you he's gonna blaze in the 40. But his tape is boring. He doesn't make a ton of plays. You feel like he should be better than he is."

