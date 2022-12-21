Read full article on original website
Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
As Racing Rumour season gets into full swing we have pulled together all of the departures and retirements so far this offseason and this will be updated as more news comes in. Mark Wallace Parts Ways with Canyon After 6 Years. The Canyon CLLCTV has announced another big departure for...
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Send of the Year Winner
Whistler Crankworx has seen more than its fair share of huck history, from Ben Boyko's jumbo-tron tailwhip and the Claw spinning the road gap, to Timo attempting to jump everything and now Tomas Lemoine riding away from a similar send. Timo surprised a lot of people, but Lemoine stacked on the pressure by hitting it in practice, which meant that everyone was waiting for him to do the same in his run. Tens of thousands of mountain bikers exploded when he did exactly that, which had to be the biggest cheers for a straight air in the history of slope competition. We all know the technical tricks riders are doing are incredibly difficult and dangerous, but there will always be something more relatable about simply trying to go big as f*ck.
Danny MacAskill & crew in 'Mersey to the Malverns'
Rounding off another action packed year for the Drop And Roll Tour, join us for the final trip of the season as we go 100% GoPro and bring you onboard for the ride to the Malverns Classic!. From The Mersey To the Malvern's, sees myself and the Drop and Roll...
Video: Yoann Barelli & Nate Spitz in Santas Shreds
It's that time of the year again, There is lots of snow and it's very cold everywhere in BC Canada, the kids are excited, Santa just swung by your place!!!. This year he was super busy and he asked Nate and I to give him a hand to deliver the presents.
Video: Brice Shirbach's Self Filmed Trail Riding in 'Sticks & Stones'
I love the self-filming process. There’s something very meditative in there for me, and recently I decided to go the solo route for a concept I’ve been chewing on for a couple of years. I filmed “sticks & stones” on some local mid-Atlantic trails with a goal to create a stylized, dark, gritty, and chilly homage to the nuanced yet brilliant riding opportunities afforded to east coasters during “stick season”. The dirt is ever damp, the sight lines free from obstruction, and the chill in the air a welcome respite from the oppressive heat and humidity of the summer. There's a surreal quality to riding in the woods this time of year, and it's one of my favorite things about riding bikes on the east coast.—Brice Shirbach.
Video: Oszkar Nagy Goes Big in 'Open Pit'
A year-long video project, after months spent building and filming in an active open-pit mine in Hungary with Oszkar Nagy, is finally here for your entertainment. It all started when a friend of mine, Milán Kolozsváry, was looking at this dolomite mine in the Pilis area three years ago from Google Earth. We visited it in the spring of 2019, and then we didn't go back for two years, I just had it in my head. I came down one of the more isolated walls there in April last year, you can see it at the beginning of my Shimano "Make Your Mark" video from earlier this year. We were there three or four times, filmed a few times, and that was it. Six months later, I suggested to Red Bull that there was this location, and showed them photos of it and Google Earth images. They were cooperative to get on with it and contact the people responsible. Fortunately, they were completely open, with the technical director of the mine, László Karafa, who is also a fan of extreme sports and mountain biking.—Oszkar Nagy.
Movies For Your Monday
Soren Farenholtz - 2022: Video: Matt Miles. Conor MacFarlane - New Zealand Powered: Conor MacFarlane is the energetic type! When he's not on a construction site the New Zealander is on his bike. So when the opportunity arises to go shaping huge jumps in the wilds of Queenstown, Conor is quick to combine business with pleasure. With a shovel and a pick-axe, he heads to the spot on his Meta Power. His philosophy is clear: with or without a motor, the limits of what is possible on a mountain bike are made to be pushed. In this video, there's big new EMTB tricks from the man we’ve been used to seeing at competitions like Fest Series and Red Bull Rampage.
