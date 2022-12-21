Read full article on original website
Buffalo, New York winter storm leaves three dead as area buried in 28 inches of snow: 'life-threatening'
Buffalo, New York is experiencing a winter storm with up to four feet of snow expected in some areas, and three people have died during the blizzard.
Woman arrested in South Carolina airport after attacking husband over 'indecent' photos on his phone: police
A 55-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after police say she physically attacked her husband when she found indecent photos on his phone during vacation.
Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: 'Had to shoot at it'
A man from Lawrence County, Indiana, has been charged with 10 crimes after he allegedly shot, killed and dismembered his father, believing him to be a robot, police say.
Texas man dressed as woman arrested for allegedly photographing women in bathroom, brandishing pepper ball gun
Texas police officers arrested a man on Christmas Eve after he allegedly took photos of women under a stall in a mall bathroom while dressed as a woman.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Prince Andrew surprisingly attends Christmas service with King Charles III, Prince William
Prince Andrew accompanied his extended family for church services on Christmas morning. The disgraced royal surprisingly walked alongside the senior-most members of the family.
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
Florida man allegedly beat roommate's raccoon with hammer, threatened to kill neighbor with sewing needle
A Florida man was arrested and charged after he nearly beat his roommate's pet raccoon to death and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor.
Elderly Florida woman neighbors describe as 'hoarder' found dead after Christmas fire
A Christmas night fire resulted in the death of a Florida woman in her 80s who neighbors say was known to be a hoarder and had been asking around for an extension cord.
Texas maintenance worker checking pipes killed after he was mistaken for intruder
A Texas maintenance worker was fatally shot as he was checking pipes at an apartment complex after a resident mistook him for an intruder attempting to break in.
Video shows abandoned vehicles, fire truck lined along street in Buffalo during winter storm
A driver has captured a video showing vehicles and a fire truck abandoned in the streets during the winter storm that slammed into Buffalo, New York on Christmas weekend.
Idaho murders: Leaked image appears to show victims inside local bar hours before unsolved stabbings
A leaked image of two of the four University of Idaho victims has emerged as the investigation into a quadruple stabbing nears a seventh week without a suspect.
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.S., and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers. A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on the East Coast by late afternoon. Those flights accounted for more than 80% of the 3,000 trips that got canceled nationwide Tuesday, according to tracking service FlightAware. And the chaos seemed certain to continue. The airline also scrubbed 2,500 flights for Wednesday and nearly 1,400 for Thursday as it tried to restore order to its mangled schedule. At airports with major Southwest operations, customers stood in long lines hoping to find a seat on another flight. They described waiting hours on hold for help, only to be cut off. Some tried to rent cars to get to their destinations sooner. Others found spots to sleep on the floor. Luggage piled up in huge heaps.
ABC News producer Dax Tejera dead at age 37
Tragedy struck ABC News before Christmas as a young executive producer for the network died of a sudden heart attack. Dax Tejera was only 37.
Jan. 6 Committee Democrat slammed for calling Electoral College a 'danger' to Americans
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin was slammed on Monday after he claimed the Electoral College was a "danger" to Americans and to democracy during an interview.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Idaho murder victim's dad believes killer will be caught: 'This isn’t something that people get away with'
The father of Madison Mogen believes that whoever is responsible for his daughter's death will be caught because it is too difficult for someone to get away with such an act.
Bengals' Eli Apple calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'dirty play': 'He’s done that before'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has a bone to pick with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who he said had a "dirty play" on him in the 22-18 win Sunday.
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
These are the 8 most annoying people of the year
2022, we’ll miss you. But we won’t miss the people on this list.
