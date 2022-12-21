ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Bloodied Girl Found Dead In Fetal Position; Mom, BF Charged With Abuse In Spotsylvania: Report

By Cecilia Levine
 6 days ago

A woman and her boyfriend have been charged with child abuse and neglect after her 6-year-old daughter was found dead in the fetal position with blood and fluid coming out of her face in Spotsylvania, according to police papers cited in news reports.

Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, were lodged in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of child abuse, child endangerment and drug offenses in connection with the Friday, Dec. 16 death of Charlie Grace Sumner, the Herald Courier reports.

Charlie's dad, Chris Sumner, said he spent the day before she died doing homework with her and her hair, before dropping her at school for the day, he tells NBC Washington.

That night, Charlie went to her mom's house, and the next day Sumner got a call from a Spotsylvania County sheriff's detective saying his little girl was found dead at her mom's house.

According to court records obtained by the Herald Courier, Charlie was found in her bed at her mom's Sunburst Lane home with blood coming from her nose and fluid coming from her mouth. Authorities seized a towel with red stains, a blanket and drugs.

A GoFundMe page launched in Charlie's memory had raised more than $25,000 as of Wednesday, Dec. 21.

"Our beautiful Charlie has left her family, and those who loved her, broken. She was smart and funny," the page reads. "Vivacious and kind. She loved animals, and her family and friends. She was beautiful inside and out, and will forever leave a void in this world."

Click here for more from the Herald Courier.

Westport, CT
