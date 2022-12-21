ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

Photo Essay: Reader-Submitted Winter Scenes

By Minnesota Monthly
Minnesota Monthly
Minnesota Monthly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3en71V_0jq1afJl00
The winner who photographed the gorgeous cover, Walt Huss of Coon Rapids, also submitted this photo he took in 2021 of people walking a dog at Bunker Lakes Regional Park in Coon Rapids.

Photo by Walt Huss

We asked our readers to submit their favorite photos that encapsulated the theme of winter in Minnesota, and many of the entries surprised and delighted us. From serene moments walking a dog in the woods (above) to family gatherings at Minnehaha Falls, we consider our inaugural photo contest a success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Wc64_0jq1afJl00

This photo by Walt Huss, of Coon Rapids, was selected as the winner of our reader-submitted photo contest and features a tunnel of red pines on the Rice Creek North Regional Trail in Shoreview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEKkS_0jq1afJl00
Hannah Bierbaum of St. Cloud shot this photo of Lake Superior in March 2022 while staying at Bluefin Bay in Tofte.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqVcy_0jq1afJl00
Janell Bargen of Mountain Lake shot this photo of her grandsons watching the sun set in January 2022 on Mountain Lake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uCuT_0jq1afJl00
Mike McBride of Maple Grove submitted this photo taken at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOhU2_0jq1afJl00
Tara Young of Edina shot this in February 2022 at Lake Harriet North Beach in Minneapolis.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07m1RZ_0jq1afJl00
Heather Rolin of Alexandria photographed this scene in Grand Marais on a chilly January morning in 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiGey_0jq1afJl00
Ben Spangler of Eden Prairie captured this photo while hiking along the St. Croix River.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxU8Z_0jq1afJl00
Jonathan Morris of Rochester photographed his wife, Trina Morris, in 2021 at the GLOW Holiday Festival when it was at the State Fairgrounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ev89R_0jq1afJl00
Riley Burns of Eden Prairie shot these rocks in March 2022 north of Grand Marais, at the Kadunce River wayside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dqk73_0jq1afJl00
Cecile Remington of St. Louis Park photographed this wintry fun at Minnehaha Falls in February 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1WDL_0jq1afJl00
Meredith Gruenes of Watkins shot this photo of Canal Park in Duluth on New Year’s Day 2022 and says, “Sunrises mean a new beginning each morning.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TApN_0jq1afJl00
Heather Rolin of Alexandria also shot this lighthouse along the North Shore in 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgLHA_0jq1afJl00
Natalie McMonagle of Minneaplis took this photo in March 2022 of a group of friends called the Submergents who dip in Lake Harriet during the winter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyhDX_0jq1afJl00
Mike Mayer of Champlin shot this photo north of Duluth in 2021. He says the tree no longer exists in this North Shore location.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXOGt_0jq1afJl00
Amy Riley of St. Paul photographed this ice gate in 2022 in her neighborhood. She says an anonymous artist erects the sculpture.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kUPe_0jq1afJl00
Michael Kanu Ferranti of Minneapolis took this photo near Rochester.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeWjI_0jq1afJl00
Michael Kanu Ferranti of Minneapolis took this photo near Rochester, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yxJr_0jq1afJl00
Lisa Diehl Foreman of Edina photo of an old log cabin on a hobby and tree farm south of the Side Lake area in Northern Minnesota in January 2020.

The post Photo Essay: Reader-Submitted Winter Scenes appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Monthly

Troy, MI
211
Followers
125
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spirit of Minnesota.

 https://www.minnesotamonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy