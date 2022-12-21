Photo by Walt Huss

We asked our readers to submit their favorite photos that encapsulated the theme of winter in Minnesota, and many of the entries surprised and delighted us. From serene moments walking a dog in the woods (above) to family gatherings at Minnehaha Falls, we consider our inaugural photo contest a success.

This photo by Walt Huss, of Coon Rapids, was selected as the winner of our reader-submitted photo contest and features a tunnel of red pines on the Rice Creek North Regional Trail in Shoreview.

The post Photo Essay: Reader-Submitted Winter Scenes appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .