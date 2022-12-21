Photo Essay: Reader-Submitted Winter Scenes

The winner who photographed the gorgeous cover, Walt Huss of Coon Rapids, also submitted this photo he took in 2021 of people walking a dog at Bunker Lakes Regional Park in Coon Rapids.
Photo by Walt Huss
We asked our readers to submit their favorite photos that encapsulated the theme of winter in Minnesota, and many of the entries surprised and delighted us. From serene moments walking a dog in the woods (above) to family gatherings at Minnehaha Falls, we consider our inaugural photo contest a success.
This photo by Walt Huss, of Coon Rapids, was selected as the winner of our reader-submitted photo contest and features a tunnel of red pines on the Rice Creek North Regional Trail in Shoreview.
Hannah Bierbaum of St. Cloud shot this photo of Lake Superior in March 2022 while staying at Bluefin Bay in Tofte. Janell Bargen of Mountain Lake shot this photo of her grandsons watching the sun set in January 2022 on Mountain Lake. Mike McBride of Maple Grove submitted this photo taken at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in 2021. Tara Young of Edina shot this in February 2022 at Lake Harriet North Beach in Minneapolis. Heather Rolin of Alexandria photographed this scene in Grand Marais on a chilly January morning in 2022. Ben Spangler of Eden Prairie captured this photo while hiking along the St. Croix River. Jonathan Morris of Rochester photographed his wife, Trina Morris, in 2021 at the GLOW Holiday Festival when it was at the State Fairgrounds. Riley Burns of Eden Prairie shot these rocks in March 2022 north of Grand Marais, at the Kadunce River wayside. Cecile Remington of St. Louis Park photographed this wintry fun at Minnehaha Falls in February 2021. Meredith Gruenes of Watkins shot this photo of Canal Park in Duluth on New Year’s Day 2022 and says, “Sunrises mean a new beginning each morning.” Heather Rolin of Alexandria also shot this lighthouse along the North Shore in 2022. Natalie McMonagle of Minneaplis took this photo in March 2022 of a group of friends called the Submergents who dip in Lake Harriet during the winter. Mike Mayer of Champlin shot this photo north of Duluth in 2021. He says the tree no longer exists in this North Shore location. Amy Riley of St. Paul photographed this ice gate in 2022 in her neighborhood. She says an anonymous artist erects the sculpture. Michael Kanu Ferranti of Minneapolis took this photo near Rochester. Michael Kanu Ferranti of Minneapolis took this photo near Rochester, too. Lisa Diehl Foreman of Edina photo of an old log cabin on a hobby and tree farm south of the Side Lake area in Northern Minnesota in January 2020.
