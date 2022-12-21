Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Coalition for Jewish Values criticize letter signed by 330 rabbis pledging to boycott Religious Zionism members
The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) criticized a letter signed last week by an estimated 330 non-Orthodox rabbis pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues. “Their call reveals the unrestrained hypocrisy of these non-Orthodox (and anti-Orthodox movements,” said CJV President Rabbi Yoek...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Haim Drukman, spiritual leader of religious Zionist movement, dies at 90
Rabbi Haim Drukman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement, passed away at age 90 in Jerusalem on Sunday. He had been struggling with COVID-19 for several weeks. Drukman founded and led for some 50 years the Or Etzion Yeshivah, a religious high school and military preparatory school in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Under coalition deal, chief Sephardic rabbi will head panel that selects IDF chief rabbi
Israel’s Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef will chair the committee that will select the next Israel Defense Forces’ chief rabbi, Kan 11 reported on Saturday, adding that the change is part of a coalition agreement between Likud and the Religious Zionism Party. Yosef’s committee will include a government...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shin Bet foils Palestinian bomb plot targeting inside Israel
The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted a Palestinian terrorist bomb plot and a separate suicide bombing targeting areas inside Green Line Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden in a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb an increasingly perilous journey
Since the current wave of Arab terrorism began in March, worshippers and the IDF soldiers guarding them have come under gunfire during the monthly organized pilgrimages to the Jewish holy site of Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem, aka Nablus, in Samaria. The attacks have taken during every...
Cleveland Jewish News
Top 10 most-read stories on JNS.org in 2022
While they may not all be among the “most important” stories of 2022, here are the top 10 stories that our readers clicked on most this year:. No. 1: Esther Pollard dies after being rushed to hospital with COVID. By Maayan Hoffman. Esther Pollard, 68, the wife of...
Cleveland Jewish News
EU document proves ‘what we’ve been seeing on the ground’
A recently leaked European Union document outlining E.U. strategy to help extend Palestinian control over Area C of Judea and Samaria reveals “a gross violation of Israel’s sovereignty and jurisdiction by purported allies,” Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division for Regavim, an Israeli NGO that deals with land issues, told JNS.
Cleveland Jewish News
US ambassador participates in menorah-lighting ceremony at Western Wall
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined in a ceremony marking Hanukkah at the Western Wall Plaza on Sunday evening. “On behalf of President Biden and the American people we want to wish you on the eighth night of Hanukkah a chag sameach [happy holiday], a wonderful new year; most importantly, to celebrate the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel,” Nides said.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF pulling troops from Judea and Samaria as fewer Palestinians cross illegally
The Israel Defense Forces has begun decreasing the number of battalions it has deployed in Judea and Samaria. The number of battalions in the area, currently at 23, will go down to 21 due to the construction of new sections of the seam line security barrier. At the start of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel gives investors permission to open new bank
Israel’s banking regulator granted a group of entrepreneurs a conditional license and control permit on Sunday to start an online bank, the second addition to the heavily concentrated banking sector in three years. The Bank of Israel announced that its financial supervision section had finished the Esh Bank Israel...
Comments / 0