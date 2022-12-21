Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Won’t Close Like WCW Did
AEW has drawn comparisons to WCW by a non-insignificant amount of people, and Tony Khan recently explained why AEW won’t go under the way WCW did. While speaking with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Khan was asked about the comparisons between AEW and WCW and how his company won’t suffer the same fate. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Tony Khan Says New AEW Dynamite Won’t Have a Finger Poke of Doom, on WCW Comparisons
– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the “new” look for AEW Dynamite coming next week. Below are some highlights:. On how AEW Dynamite on January 4 won’t have a Finger Poke of Doom: “”Well, you know, you never...
AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing
Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic...
Molly Holly Recalls WWE Reducing Times for Hall of Fame Induction Speeches
– Speaking on the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed her Hall of Fame induction speech and how last year’s induction speeches were shorter than what they ere before. Molly Holly said on last year’s induction ceremony (via WrestlingInc.com), “They were wanting...
Charlotte Flair Responds to Jade Cargill on Social Media: ‘Keep Killing It Queen’
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that if she could defend her title against any woman outside of WWE, she named Charlotte Flair as her choice. The WWE Superstar took note of Jade Cargill’s tweet and responded, which you can see below.
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
Flip Gordon On Leaning Into Conspiracy Theories With His Gimmick During Pandemic’s Start
Flip Gordon enjoys conspiracy theories, and he recently talked about incorporating them into his character. Gordon appeared on the 3 Count Podcast and talked about how he brought some conspiracy theories into his “Unreal” character such as the Flat Earther movement, and then leaned heavily on the anti-masking stance during the pandemic. Gordon didn’t specify his stance on any particular theories. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
Jeff Jarrett Recalls His 1997 Contract Talks With WCW, Father Getting Involved With WWF Talks
On a recent edition of My World, Jeff Jarrett discussed his contract offer from WCW and his father getting involved with contract talks with WWF in 1997. Some highlights are below. On why he didn’t like WCW’s contract offer: “I didn’t even fault Eric or Hogan, you know, because they...
Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including what he learned from Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he...
Molly Holly On How Lanny Poffo Helped Her Get Hired In WCW
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Molly Holly spoke about how she got hired by WCW, giving credit to Lanny Poffo for recommending her to Randy Savage. After being brought in to train Gorgeous George, she would eventually debut as Miss Madness. She said: “Lanny...
Various News: Josh Alexander Set To Become Longest-Reigning Impact Champion, Details On This Week’s Impact in 60, Note On This Week’s MLW Fusion
– Josh Alexander is set to become the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World champion ever on January 4. He will hit 257 days then, surpassing the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). Kurt Angle has the record for the most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns. – This...
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game
Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
William Regal’s Co-Host On What He Learned From Regal, Being Inspired By Him
On the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, co-host Matt Koon shared how different Mr. Regal was from any other podcast, and reflected on how Lord Regal inspires him to be a better human. Excerpts below:. On Regal’s ethics creating a different podcast: “The reality is, Mr....
Seth Rollins Comments on Missing Last Night’s WWE Live Event
– As previously reported, several top Superstars missed last night’s WWE Raw branded event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena for the WWE Live Holiday Tour due to travel issues. Among the Superstars who couldn’t make it to the show were Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins actually responded to a fan tweet on the main event change last night.
Stephen A. Smith Responds to Paul Heyman: ‘You’re Very Lucky I’m Busy’
– As previously reported, Paul Heyman delivered a message to ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith last week, saying that Smith was “not in my league.” Smith has since jokingly responded, tweeting earlier today that he would take Heyman’s job if he wasn’t so busy. He stated the following to Paul Heyman:
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22
It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
Nathalie Mamo Has No Immediate Plans of Stepping Into the Ring for WWE
– While speaking to The Jad Mabrak Show, WWE broadcaster Nathalie Mamo was asked if she’d ever consider stepping into the ring. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to...
AEW News: Being The Elite’s Christmas Episode Online, Matt Hardy Hypes This Week’s Dynamite
– Being the Elite goes holiday in the series’ Christmas episode, which is now online. You can check out the episode, “A Crimson Christmas,” below which released on Monday morning:. – AEW shared the following video of Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Denver,...
Konnan Reveals Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Offered Him Their Kidneys
In the latest Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via WrestlingNews.co), Konnan spoke about the process of getting a new kidney and said both Dominik and Aliyah Mysterio offered theirs. Here are highlights:. On how the kidney got hurt: “I’ll tell you what saved me bro is the fu**ing dialysis. I...
Cain Velasquez Says He’s Spoken With Daniel Cormier About Doing a Match in AAA
– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is planning to work additional upcoming dates with AAA. While speaking to Konnan on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Velasquez revealed he’s spoken to Daniel Cormier about doing a match with him in AAA. He stated the following (via Fightful):
