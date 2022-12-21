Antibiotics Market to Reach US$ 67,874.0 Mn with a CAGR of 4.7% by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the global aerosol delivery devices market was valued at USD 33.95 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027); it is anticipated to reach USD 46.50 billion by 2027. Some of the key factors such as rapidly rising cases of respiratory disorders (like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD), and others), decreasing air quality in industrialized areas due to increasing air pollution, growing adoption of digital technology by key pharmaceutical players to provide better respiratory disorder management solutions along with the increase in product approvals are expected to stimulate the aerosol delivery devices market growth in the coming years. The leading companies in the aerosol delivery devices market include Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OMRON, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd., Rossmax International Ltd, Promed Technology Co., Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory., Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation., Honsun, and others.

