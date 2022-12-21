Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Water leak causes water outages on East Main Street
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A water leak on East Main Street has closed roads near the intersection of 419 in the North Mill Road area. The City of Salem says the leak is causing water outages in the area. It says crews are currently working on the issue. The...
wfxrtv.com
Crews work to repair several waterline main breaks, roads closed
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Public Works Department (PWD) says crews are working to repair three waterline main breaks in Christianburg. The department says residents may experience intermittent water service interruptions and low water pressures. The waterline main breaks are in the following areas:. Roanoke Street and Wayside Drive...
wfxrtv.com
Daleville apartments flooded by burst pipe
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Troutville and Fincastle fire crews found water damage on all three floors of an apartment building Monday night after a pipe in the sprinkler system burst. Troutville Volunteer Fire Chief Zach Beckner says they initially responded for a fire, but received additional calls that...
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department says it along with multiple crews responded to a house fire in the Den Hill area in Montgomery County. Firefighters say the call came in just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday and the following crews were dispatched:. Elliston Volunteer...
wfxrtv.com
Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
wfxrtv.com
Fire Marshal’s estimate house fire to $250K in damages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says a house fire was accidentally started by a fireplace on Sunday night at the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in the Bonsack area. Firefighters say they arrived around 12:12 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire...
wfxrtv.com
State Police investigate car crash that left one dead in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle car that left one dead on Sunday, Dec. 25. According to a press release, the crash occurred on Route 460 east of Route 805 near East Main street in Bedford County around 1:30 a.m. A press release...
wfxrtv.com
RPD investigates shooting on Pilot Street NW.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW on Dec. 24. Police say a call that someone was shot came in shortly after 6:30 pm. According to a press release, officers found a...
wfxrtv.com
Man found with a gunshot wound on kirk ave SE.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says one man is in the hospital after being shot. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Avenue SE early Tuesday morning for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they arrived, they found...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
wfxrtv.com
Alternative heat sources can be dangerous
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As the winter storm ripped across our region, power outages left many in the cold. Low temperatures caused some to use different methods to try to stay warm, but the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says some methods can be dangerous. Firefighters say...
wfxrtv.com
Crews help rescue horse from frozen pond in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Special Operations Command (SOC) along with several firefighter crews responded to a horse stuck in a frozen pond on Christmas night at Artwood Drive. Firefighter crews arrived around 7:44 p.m. and discovered a horse had fallen through an ice-covered pond. SPOC...
wfxrtv.com
“Illuminights” announce cancellations because of weather conditions
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Parks and Recreation (RCPR) has announced the cancellation of all “Illuminights” activities for Friday, Dec. 23. According to a press release, Explore Park Winter Walk of Lights was canceled because of the threat of high winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Customers who purchased tickets for Friday have already been refunded.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Player of Year Results : Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – With a total of 3,431 votes were cast during the WFXR Friday Night Blitz Player of the Year 2022 poll. This years player of the year won by a margin of 33 votes. With a total of 486 votes this years Friday Night Blitz Player of the Year is Christiansburg junior quarterback/running back/safety Tanner Evans.
