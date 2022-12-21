Some pipes + drums to lift the spirits of a band member in Southie

Spreading some love in the neighborhood

The sounds of bagpipes and drums filled the air with “Scotland the Brave” on Monday night in City Point. Southie native and member of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums Michael Casper suffered a stroke a few weeks ago. BFD Ladder 19 was also on hand for the celebration.

Monday night is normally the band’s night to practice, but they decided to play for Casper and his family to welcome him home from rehab.

Neighbors, friends, and family gathered on East Fourth Street between P and Farragut Road to listen and show their support of Casper – who is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet.

You can check out the video here in case you missed it. (Thank you to Laurie for sharing the video with CIS). You can watch it here on Facebook too.

Image via GBFPD on Instagram