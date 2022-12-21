Read full article on original website
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
USPS Truck Crashed in Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A US Postal Service truck lost control earlier today and crashed on Browns Ferry Road and Highwater Trail. The vehicle ran off the road and landed upside down in a creek bed, spilling it’s mail and packages everywhere. Christian Robinson witnessed the crash, as...
Crews Working to Clean Up Train Crash Wreckage in Collegedale
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Crews are currently working to clean up last week’s train crash wreckage on Apison Pike in Collegedale. Crews have been out since 7 a.m. this morning and beginning the long straining process of making sure the railroad crossing is clear and safe for traffic to cross.
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
House Damaged in East Ridge Fire
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The East Ridge Fire Department had to fight a fire late Tuesday afternoon. East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams says around 4 this afternoon a home on the 4300 block of Duval Street caught on fire. The smoke plume from the home could be seen from all over East Ridge.
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
Salvation Army Hosts Community Brunch
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – More than 300 people experiencing homelessness or financial hardships were served brunch this morning at the Salvation Army. Local volunteers helped spread the joy of Christmas by distributing backpacks filled with essentials such as hats, scarves, and hygiene products to those in need. The event...
