Cleveland Jewish News
Revised $25M multi-family project presented in Woodmere
As part of a Dec. 13 Woodmere planning and zoning commission meeting, the developers behind a proposed $25 million boutique multi-family community complex again presented their plans for the community near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road. During the public hearing, representatives from Activity Capital of Woodmere and...
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Cleveland Jewish News
CSU unveils master plan, vision for downtown campus
Cleveland State University announced Nov. 17 its new master plan proposal that will guide the development of the university’s physical campus over the next decade. The estimated $650 million proposal is designed to support the university’s academic and research missions, enhance the student experience and increase and elevate on-campus housing, expand partnerships and drive economic development, the release said. The plans also call for the demolition of the Wolstein Center and the addition of a smaller venue named for the Wolsteins with a court named after Henry Goodman. The design also improves pedestrian access and movement through the area and includes critical intersection improvements at Chester Avenue and East 21st Street, Chester Avenue and East 22nd Street, Euclid Avenue and East 21st Street and Euclid Avenue and East 22nd Street.
Cleveland Jewish News
Community performs good deeds during Mitzvah Morning at The J
Mitzvah Morning at The J was held Dec. 25 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, where attendees performed community service projects to celebrate Chanukah. The service opportunities included packaging hygiene items for Bellefaire JCB’s homeless youth initiative, making Chanukah cards for seniors at Menorah Park, writing letters for Israeli lone soldiers, making no-sew blankets for Hebrew Shelter Home and creating trail mix jars for first responders to be delivered that same day.
Cleveland Jewish News
Glazer, Miriam
Miriam Glazer (nee Solomon), 98, of Beachwood, a lifelong supporter of the performing arts, dedicated member of Cleveland’s Jewish community, lifelong learner, and matriarch of the Glazer family, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Norman Glazer. Dearest mother of Gale...
Workers fired after man dies at Cuyahoga County Jail
Two employees who were suspended after the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been terminated by MetroHealth.
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
No more Jersey barriers: Cleveland’s Public Square to get a makeover: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We began the year with headlines about Intel building in Columbus and the Ohio Redistricting Commission thwarting the state Supreme Court. Gerrymandering was a major theme for this newsletter in 2022, as...
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
Man pleads guilty to swindling some $7 million in coronavirus-related federal loans for dozens of fake businesses, all using a Euclid address
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Los Angeles man admitted Wednesday to helping his two brothers in a scheme that prosecutors say swindled the federal government out of $7 million in small-business loans and grants aimed at helping companies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Aydin Kalantarov pleaded guilty in federal court in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hundreds attend Nissim Black concert at Grog Shop
About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Attendees enjoyed a set by the...
Cleveland Jewish News
John Carroll University launches new nursing program
John Carroll University in University Heights will launch their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the fall 2023. The program received approval from the Higher Learning Commission, according to a news release. “John Carroll University nurses will receive well-rounded academic preparation and rigorous skills training in the Jesuit tradition...
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
House shot up in Warren
Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in Warren.
‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police chief, deputy chief receive no-confidence vote
Members of the Beachwood Police Union recently delivered a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek. The no-confidence vote follows a complaint filed by Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff, one of which addressed McLaughlin and Resek’s leadership styles. The Cleveland Jewish News requested the same emails and postings, the latest on Nov. 21, and were at first denied, but later received one email strand containing two emails and one redacted Facebook post on Nov. 29.
