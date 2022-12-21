Read full article on original website
Penn State 2023 recruit could make an early impact; the highs and lows of the Lions’ 2022 season, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a pick for an early impact player from the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class and a look at awards and key moments from the regular season. Penn State could have an early contributor in the ‘23 class in St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)...
Mid-Penn girls basketball holiday tournament schedule for Dec 27., 2022
Spring Grove vs. Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Norristown State Hospital, Back in the Hands of Norristown, Has Chance to ‘Change the Narrative’
A recent, onsite event at the former Norristown State Hospital grounds included state and local officials heralding the oncoming redevelopment, even as details continue to evolve. Jim Melwert reported the latest discussions on area social services for KYW Newsradio.
Central Pa. police push the Decide to Ride program for New Year’s weekend to prevent drunk driving
Central Pa. police departments are pushing the “Decide to Ride” program to prevent impaired driving and DUIs over New Year’s weekend. Authorities throughout Lancaster County have partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for the initiative to help central Pennsylvanians ring in the New Year safely, according to CRIMEWATCH PA.
The Philadelphia Inquirer has story of two Plymouth Whitemarsh graduates who refound each other later in life
The Philadelphia Inquirer has an article about two Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduates, Carryl LaPrairie & Walt List III, who dated and got engaged early in life but decided against marriage. Life took them in different directions and now decades later they reconnected and married.
Online plans put on display for Derry Street Improvement Project: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 3012 (Derry Street) Improvement Project in Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough, and the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County. A corridor safety study was completed in partnership with PennDOT along the Derry Street corridor. From...
Just Married: Martha & Brian
It paid off for Martha (Blackwood) Balthaser to be the assertive one! On Jan. 31, 2015, she private messaged Brian Balthaser on Facebook, asking if he’d like to get a bite to eat sometime if he wasn’t seeing anyone. Sorting through conflicting schedules, and after a lot of private messages, the pair had their first date on Valentine's Day at the Bowers Hotel, which has been a regular hang-out ever since.
Chester steak shop to rebrand and relocate to former site of Oley Turnpike Dairy
OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Chester County business is finalizing plans to move into a former Berks County ice cream shop. Penn Steak and Fries, a sandwich shop serving the Pottstown area for over 20 years, announced Monday plans to move from their longtime location at the Coventry Mall to the former site of the Oley Turnpike Dairy.
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
Vehicle fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County
UPDATE: The highway has partially reopened. Delays should continue to be expected. Part of Route 30 is closed Tuesday in Lancaster County because of a vehicle fire. Westbound lanes are closed between the exits to Millersville/Rohrerstown and Centerville Road, according to 511PA.
2022 business openings and closings in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
What businesses opened locally in 2022 and which ones closed? We took a look at the coming and goings in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill. If we missed something, let us know in the comments. Opened in 2022. Daniel’s Restaurant + Bar (website) Our Daily Bread...
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Crash on Route 22 West near Route 512 slows early morning commute for about an hour (UPDATE)
A crash slowed the morning commute on Route 22 West just past the Route 512 interchange in Hanover Township, Northampton County, authorities say. Traffic was getting by in the left lane after the wreck, which was reported at 5:48 a.m., a Northampton County emergency shift supervisor and a Pennsylvania Department camera indicate.
Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant
BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
Coroner seeking family of Allentown woman who died Monday
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is trying to find the family of a 75-year-old Allentown woman who died Monday at home. Anne Marie Nemchik was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. from natural causes, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in an email. If anyone has information about the woman’s family,...
Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Sisters killed in central Pa. crash right before Christmas
Two sisters originally from Ecuador were killed in a Friday crash on the Turnpike in Lancaster County, authorities said. Nubia and Mariana Llivipuma were involved in a 10 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
