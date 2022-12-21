Read full article on original website
WBUR
A $300 million idea to equitably 'jumpstart' a climate-friendly building revolution in Mass.
A broad coalition of environmental, housing and education advocacy groups say they have a plan to help Massachusetts meet one of its most challenging climate goals: “decarbonizing,” or dramatically reducing carbon emissions, from buildings in the state. The idea is fairly straightforward. The groups are asking the legislature...
WBUR
Looking back at Colorado water supplies
The two largest reservoirs in the U.S. — Lake Mead and Lake Powell— are at low levels and electricity generation is at risk. The federal government cut water deliveries and wants states to cut more. Alex Hager of KUNC reports.
WBUR
Here's what the outgoing CEO of Blue Cross says about the future of health care
Andrew Dreyfus, the chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is stepping down after 12 years on the job. He says he is leaving the state’s biggest health insurer to teach, mentor, write and advise young companies. Sarah Iselin — a Dreyfus protégé — will become CEO...
WBUR
Democrats want to move the first-in-the-nation presidential primary — but New Hampshire disagrees
New Hampshire has a law that requires it to hold the presidential primary at least one week before any other state. But the Democratic National Committee and President Biden want South Carolina to host the first primary. As WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports, officials in New Hampshire say they don't intend...
