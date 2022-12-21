Read full article on original website
Coronation Street reveals Daniel and Daisy's future in Christmas Day special
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed a wedding storyline for Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley. The couple got engaged in the ITV1 soap's hour-long Christmas special, as some kind help from Ken Barlow and Jenny Connor helped Daniel to salvage his plans for a surprise proposal.
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid shares new cover story as his lies are exposed
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Boxing Day episode. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid has spun a new web of lies after arousing suspicion from his half-sister Gail Rodwell. As well as covering up the murder of Leo Thompkins, scheming Stephen has spent the past few months concealing the troubled...
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle gets life-changing shock on Christmas Day
Emmerdale spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Emmerdale's Chas Dingle has come face-to-face with her long-lost brother Caleb in a big Christmas cliffhanger. Former Waterloo Road star Will Ash has been cast in the role of Caleb, who's the secret sibling of Chas and Cain. The ITV1 soap's hour-long...
Emmerdale reveals Cain and Caleb's backstory in flashback scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow from the show's Boxing Day episode. Emmerdale has explained the backstory of Cain Dingle and his long-lost brother Caleb. The ITV1 soap has just brought in former Waterloo Road star Will Ash in the role of Caleb, who is Cain and Chas' secret sibling. Cain has known...
EastEnders star Kellie Bright speaks out on Linda's future after Mick's shock exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has spoken out about what's in store for her character Linda Carter after Mick's tragic exit tonight (December 25). Danny Dyer's final scenes aired in the show's much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, as Mick seemingly drowned while trying to save Linda from the water.
Doc Martin Christmas special fixes series finale's biggest problem
Portwenn is a flurry with festive cheer. Naturally the Doc sits in the centre of this merriment as it swirls over and around him but not quite through him. At least not yet, and understandably so. Martin's apathy towards Christmas runs a little deeper than his natural disposition to shun...
Call the Midwife Christmas special sheds new light on fan-favourite family
Call the Midwife's Christmas special is hands-down the perfect time to bring back one of the show's most-loved families, the Mullucks clan. After all, aren't the holidays all about welcoming old and new friends?. However in classic Call the Midwife fashion it is a tear-jerker of an episode. Despite the...
EastEnders reveals first look at aftermath of Mick's tragic cliffhanger
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released the first look at the aftermath of Mick Carter’s tragic cliffhanger. In Sunday’s Christmas Day episode, Mick (Danny Dyer) was last seen diving underwater to rescue Linda (Kellie Bright) after their car had plummeted into the sea following a chase with Janine.
EastEnders – is Mick dead? 6 huge questions after Christmas Day episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. Have you picked your jaws up from the floor yet? EastEnders just delivered a literal cliffhanger for Mick Carter's much-anticipated exit, along with a festive return, a reunion, some surprising revelations and so many secrets exposed we've lost count. We always knew that we'd be waving goodbye...
Arlene Phillips discusses if she'd return as a Dancing On Ice judge
Dancing On Ice's return date is getting closer, with ITV recently announcing the full line-up for the 2023 series. Alongside the permanent judges, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, the show often has a number of guest judges. Last year saw former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene...
I’m A Celebrity winner Matt Willis on why he hasn’t done any more reality TV
Matt Willis entered the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle back in 2006, instantly becoming a fan favourite and winning the crown. But despite the Busted star loving his time in Oz, he didn’t pop up on any more reality TV following his win. Speaking exclusively...
Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson reveals "very close" friendship with co-star
Celebs Go Dating’s Anna Williamson has opened up about her "close" relationship with co-star and fellow relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson. Reality TV fans recently got to see the duo at work on season 11 of the hit E4 show, offering up dating advice to a wide range of celebrities.
The Boulet Brothers: Dragula winner Landon Cider reveals if he would ever return to the show
The Boulet Brothers: Dracula winner Landon Cider has revealed that he would love to return to the show — not as a contestant this time, but as a judge. In an interview with Digital Spy about his new show Call Me Mother, the star talked about his thoughts on the new Dragula season and his hopes of returning.
Love Island's Adam Collard calls out 'less authentic' friendships on the show
Love Island star Adam Collard has something to say about the ‘less authentic’ friendships on the show. The reality star, who became the first contestant to have appeared in two seasons of the show, has said that this year’s Love Island cast friendships are a lot less authentic because everyone knows ‘what they can achieve’ from the show.
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson reveals season 4 talks were had before the show ended
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has revealed there had been talks for a possible season 4 of the BBC show. The fantasy drama based on the novel trilogy of the same name by Philip Pullman has just debuted a third and final season. The show airs its final episode in the US on HBO today (December 26), while fans based in the UK will have to wait till early February to watch the series finale.
Drag Race star Divina De Campo shares hopes for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stint
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne will be making Dancing On Ice history in the new year, as she becomes the first drag queen to take to the rink on the ITV show. While admiring her fellow queen, Divina De Campo has suggested she’d be keen to make history in another star-studded competition – Strictly Come Dancing.
The Weakest Link's Romesh Ranganathan opens up about rift with his brother following dad's death
The Weakest Link presenter Romesh Ranganathan has opened up about the rift he had with his brother, Dinesh, following their dad’s death. When their father passed away in 2011, it brought to light a number of financial problems in the family. At the time, Romesh had just left his job to pursue being a comedian, which led to a huge row with his brother because he thought Romesh wasn’t pulling his weight.
