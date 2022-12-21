Read full article on original website
Rabbi Haim Drukman, spiritual leader of religious Zionist movement, dies at 90
Rabbi Haim Drukman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement, passed away at age 90 in Jerusalem on Sunday. He had been struggling with COVID-19 for several weeks. Drukman founded and led for some 50 years the Or Etzion Yeshivah, a religious high school and military preparatory school in...
Tel Aviv’s first hotel reopens, 80 years later
Tel Aviv’s first hotel, the Elkonin in the historic Neve Tzedek neighborhood, will reopen next week after it closed in the 1940s. The newly rebuilt Elkonin Tel Aviv Hotel, opened in 1913 by Malka and Mehachem Elkonin, welcomed the likes of David Ben-Gurion and Albert Einstein. It will contain a Joël Robuchon International restaurant and lavish spa services.
IDF pulling troops from Judea and Samaria as fewer Palestinians cross illegally
The Israel Defense Forces has begun decreasing the number of battalions it has deployed in Judea and Samaria. The number of battalions in the area, currently at 23, will go down to 21 due to the construction of new sections of the seam line security barrier. At the start of...
Rare white wolf spotted in Israel’s Negev region
A wolf with rare white fur was photographed roaming the Negev region. Making it still rarer is that it’s not an albino. “At first glance, you might think it is an albino wolf, but its eyes are not red,” Dotan Rotem, an ecologist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Ynet in a report published on Sunday.
Coalition for Jewish Values criticize letter signed by 330 rabbis pledging to boycott Religious Zionism members
The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) criticized a letter signed last week by an estimated 330 non-Orthodox rabbis pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues. “Their call reveals the unrestrained hypocrisy of these non-Orthodox (and anti-Orthodox movements,” said CJV President Rabbi Yoek...
US ambassador participates in menorah-lighting ceremony at Western Wall
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined in a ceremony marking Hanukkah at the Western Wall Plaza on Sunday evening. “On behalf of President Biden and the American people we want to wish you on the eighth night of Hanukkah a chag sameach [happy holiday], a wonderful new year; most importantly, to celebrate the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel,” Nides said.
Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this...
Israeli mayor attends funeral of terrorist who wounded 3 policemen
The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers. Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.
Pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb an increasingly perilous journey
Since the current wave of Arab terrorism began in March, worshippers and the IDF soldiers guarding them have come under gunfire during the monthly organized pilgrimages to the Jewish holy site of Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem, aka Nablus, in Samaria. The attacks have taken during every...
