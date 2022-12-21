Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shin Bet foils Palestinian bomb plot targeting inside Israel
The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted a Palestinian terrorist bomb plot and a separate suicide bombing targeting areas inside Green Line Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden in a...
Cleveland Jewish News
US rabbis sign letter boycotting Religious Zionism members as speakers
More than 330 U.S. rabbis have signed a “call to action” pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues. The signatories, Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist rabbis, said they would “not invite any members of the RZP bloc—including but not limited to Otzma Yehudit leaders—to speak at our congregations and organizations.”
Comments / 0