Tips to conserve heat in your home during dangerously low temperatures
(FOX 9) - When the weather outside is frightful, the warmth inside feels so delightful. During dangerously low temperatures, there are simple ways Minnesotans can conserve energy in their homes and body heat. "As cold as it is, it's not even close to what we are prepared to do. We...
Twin Cities Salvation Army far behind it's bellringing goal
(Roseville, MN) -- Officials with the Twin Cities Salvation Army say the organization is "significantly behind" its 2022 Christmas fundraising goal. The organization says it is short of its two-million dollar goal by one-point-eight million dollars. The year-end campaign amounts to more than 60-percent of the group's annual revenue. Its one million dollar donation matching campaign ends Saturday.
St. Paul schools to require "critical ethnic studies"
(St. Paul, MN) -- St. Paul Public Schools is requiring critical ethnic studies for graduation starting with the class of 2025. The district ethnic studies coordinator says the course is designed to be student centered and driven. A class at Johnson Senior High recently received a visit from DFL state Representative Cedrick Frazier for a discussion on a landmark segregation case. Frazier is leading a push to make ethnic studies a part of social studies requirements for all Minnesota graduates.
Five arrested in connection with murder at The Mall of America
(Bloomington, MN) -- The man shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America is identified as 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-old suspects were arrested in St. Louis Park and he believes they have the person who is responsible for murdering the victim in custody. He says they're still searching for at least more suspect. There was reportedly an altercation involving nine people before shots were fired inside the Nordstrom store.
DFLers setting priorities for upcoming session
(St. Paul, MN) -- DFL lawmakers are setting priorities as the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene. Democrats will control the House and Senate for the first time in eight years. The majority gives DFL legislators power to decide how to use a 17-point-six billion dollar projected budget surplus. The legislative session will open January 3rd. Legalizing recreational cannabis will likely be proposed.
Walz to be inaugurated next Monday, followed by start of 2023 Legislative Session
(St. Paul MN-) One week from today (Mon), Governor Tim Walz is sworn-in for his second term in office and the next day, the 2023 legislative session begins. The governor, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha will each take the oath at a ticketed ceremony late morning into early afternoon at the Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, followed by a public open house (2pm) at the State Capitol. The day after, January 3rd at high noon, the opening gavels come down in the Minnesota House and Senate. Democrats having a trifecta, controlling the governor's office and both chambers of the legislature. Lawmakers come into the session with a record-breaking budget surplus of nearly 18 billion dollars.
Group seeks more state funding for mental health services
(St. Paul, MN) -- A coalition of over 40 groups plans to ask the legislature for part of the state's massive surplus to beef up funding for mental health services in Minnesota. Sue Abderholden with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota says most people struggled with mental health in some way during the pandemic, especially children and young people. She says there's greater awareness of the problem and hopefully a commitment to address it. The Mental Health Legislative Network says it's assembling a series of bills to address issues related to the 9-8-8 crisis line, education, criminal justice, health insurance parity, housing, employment and a number of other areas.
