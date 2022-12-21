Steelers Hall of Famer, N.J. native Franco Harris dead at 72, days before 50th anniversary of Immaculate Reception

Read full article on original website
Oh no! Giants lose on Vikings’ 61-yard field goal | Here’s what social media is saying about the big boot
MINNEAPOLIS -- Greg Joseph has done it again, but this time the New York Giants were the victim. A week after capping the NFL’s biggest comeback in history with the winning boot, Joseph kicked a 61-yard field goal as time expired as the Minnesota Vikings topped the Giants, 27-24.
Harris’ widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after...
Jets’ Mike White named starter for rest of season | Why Zach Wilson will be inactive again
The Jets are riding with Mike White for the rest of the season, including the playoffs -- if they get that far. And Zach Wilson will watch from the bench for the rest of the season, after last year’s No. 2 overall pick was booed relentlessly by the home fans during Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars and benched in favor of journeyman Chris Streveler.
What’s latest on Jets’ QB Mike White’s ribs? Ex-NFL doc makes prediction
When the Green Bay Packers shocked the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the first thought that went through Jets fans minds was: How are Mike White’s ribs?. With the Jets (7-8) still alive in the AFC playoff hunt, they’ll need a functioning quarterback to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and that rules out Zach Wilson, Chris Streveler and Joe Flacco.
Giants’ many mistakes against Vikings result in missed chance to make playoffs
MINNEAPOLIS -- Brian Daboll kept talking about missed opportunities and he swore he wasn’t even aware of the biggest one of them all. The Giants coach did not realize that a Christmas Eve win over the Minnesota Vikings would have vaulted his team into the playoffs for the first time since 2016 because the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks had both lost.
Giants’ playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17: How they get in immediately even with loss to Colts
If the Giants beat the Colts in Week 17, they’ll clinch a playoff berth. But they can also clinch if they lose. Washington loss and Detroit loss and Green Bay loss. Seattle loss and Detroit loss and Green Bay loss/tie. Bottom line: The Giants just have to win one...
Former Yankees draft pick is making history in another sport
Austin Aune isn’t done yet. The former Yankees draft pick, now 29 years old, is college football’s oldest active quarterback with one more year of NCAA eligibility. He entered the transfer portal following his junior season at the University of North Texas. Aune said a week ago that...
Jets Mike White (ribs) cleared to return, expected to start vs. Seattle
Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared for contact after missing the past two weeks with rib fractures and is expected to start Sunday at the Seahawks, a source confirmed to NJ Advance Media. It’s huge news for the Jets who unexpectedly still have a good chance to make the...
Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins trash-talked Vikings’ Patrick Peterson in 27-24 loss. Here’s what star CB said to him
You could forgive Isaiah Hodgins if he was feeling it. He was getting his first sustained action with the Giants, who grabbed him off the scrap heap when the Buffalo Bills put him on waivers in early November, and he was making clutch catches against the Minnesota Vikings — namely eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.
FanDuel bonus code unlocks up to $2,500 on Christmas for NFL and NBA
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If all you want for Christmas is free bets then FanDuel is the place for you. You can get a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet without a FanDuel bonus code if you use this link to sign up. Once you have created your FanDuel account, you’ll need to deposit $10 before placing your first wager.
