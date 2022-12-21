ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Capitals vs. Rangers prediction + BetMGM promo code SILIVENHL for 20-1 odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With the NHL coming back from the holiday break, they put 24 teams on the schedule on Tuesday night, which means this is a prime time to sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. BetMGM is offering all new users $200 in bonus bets, and we’ll explain how while giving our Capitals vs. Rangers prediction.
As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
The Christmas season: It ain’t over till it’s over | From the editor

When you were a kid, you thought it’d never get here. When you became a kid at heart, it’s here and gone in a flash. So pause a moment. Take a breath. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” crooned Andy Williams – dubbed Mr. Christmas -- in 1962, the days when some thought America was greater than it is now. Of course, that was when “Happy Holidays” wasn’t a thing.
These neighbors shone as our brightest lights

Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 27, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Antoinette Gualberti, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She fought eight months with her illness for her family and finally succumbed. She always put herself last and her family first. Her grandchildren became the world to her, and she would do anything for them. She was the first one you wanted to tell good news to because she always made it feel more special, and she was the first one you would seek comfort from because she made it better. For the full obit, click here.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
From ‘Bupkis’ to ‘Law & Order’: Here’s what filmed on Staten Island in 2022 — and where

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now starring: Staten Island. According to the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), 40 TV shows and movies filmed on Staten Island in 2022, including “The Blacklist,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” and the holy trinity of television: “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
Making room for new tech? Here’s how to safely, legally dispose of old electronics in NYC.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, thousands of Staten Islanders receive fancy, new electronics during the holiday season, prompting the disposal of older models. From televisions to sound bars, computers, tablets, video game consoles, smartwatches, headphones and more, there will be no shortage of old electronics making their way to the trash in the coming weeks.
Here’s how to get rid of your Christmas tree in NYC: What you need to know about DSNY curbside pickup, Mulchfest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Christmas has once again come to a close. All that’s left is torn wrapping paper, leftovers and the Christmas tree. If you purchased a real Christmas tree, you might be wondering, “How do I get rid of it?” Well, the city of New York is proud to present Mulchfest 2023. With 73 locations spread around the five boroughs — including 34 chipping sites — residents can bring their tree to be recycled, free of charge. All you need to do is drop it off, starting Dec. 26.
