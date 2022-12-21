Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Related
Best restaurants for 2022: 10 Staten Island spots for top service, food and ambiance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is a perfect restaurant? By most standards, it’s one that wins customers with stellar service and food, plus an impressive beverage program. The place is comfortable with seasonal touches and special programming that keep things continually interesting for both staff and consuming audience.
More than 100 Staten Islanders celebrate unity at joyful first day of Kwanzaa event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - More than 100 participants congregated Monday to celebrate Kwanzaa at the Central Family Life Center in Stapleton, at the first of a week-long series of Staten Island events aimed at getting the community more involved in the tradition. The first Kwanzaa celebration took place in 1966...
Capitals vs. Rangers prediction + BetMGM promo code SILIVENHL for 20-1 odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With the NHL coming back from the holiday break, they put 24 teams on the schedule on Tuesday night, which means this is a prime time to sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. BetMGM is offering all new users $200 in bonus bets, and we’ll explain how while giving our Capitals vs. Rangers prediction.
As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
Staten Island on a hot streak, as these 3 residents hit $1M+ New York Lottery jackpots in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been a year of luck for a few Staten Islanders who won big lottery prizes in 2022. At least three borough residents have collected jackpot prizes from New York Lottery scratch-off tickets this year — prizes in the millions — all bought on Staten Island.
See yourself in any of these 34 vintage photos from Curtis High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Curtis High School, at 105 Hamilton Avenue in St. George, is Staten Island history itself. Opened in 1904, Curtis was Staten Island’s first public high school. It was also the first public building completed of those planned for the borough created by the consolidation...
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
The Christmas season: It ain’t over till it’s over | From the editor
When you were a kid, you thought it’d never get here. When you became a kid at heart, it’s here and gone in a flash. So pause a moment. Take a breath. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” crooned Andy Williams – dubbed Mr. Christmas -- in 1962, the days when some thought America was greater than it is now. Of course, that was when “Happy Holidays” wasn’t a thing.
These neighbors shone as our brightest lights
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
‘Someone Like Me’ exhibition commemorates creative life and legacy of Beverly Moorehead
Staten Island, N.Y. - Nearly three dozen attendees immersed themselves in a life-sized doll house at the “Someone Like Me” exhibition opening day, featuring the Beverly Moorehead Doll Collection at the Canvas Institute on Saturday, Dec. 10. The collection features a specific spotlight on Black dolls, provoking ideas...
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
I ate it so you don’t have to: McDonald’s Smoky BLT and Oreo Fudge McFlurry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If any restaurant can get it right, it’s likely McDonald’s. With all of its research and development, a new item must be a reflection of what thousands of recipe test tasters prior to us must have declared, “This is it!”. So, no...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 27, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Antoinette Gualberti, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She fought eight months with her illness for her family and finally succumbed. She always put herself last and her family first. Her grandchildren became the world to her, and she would do anything for them. She was the first one you wanted to tell good news to because she always made it feel more special, and she was the first one you would seek comfort from because she made it better. For the full obit, click here.
After frigid Christmas in New York, are warmer temperatures on the way? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Biting cold weather that has lingered over New York City during the holiday season is expected to be pushed out by warmer conditions beginning by the end of this week, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. “Certainly after the record-breaking cold air outbreak we experienced over...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
NYC parents still love the names Emma, Liam; these are all the top baby names in the city
CITY HALL — A pair of baby names led the way in New York City for another year, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced Tuesday. Emma and Liam were tops for female and male baby names in New York City for 2021, according to the announcement from the Health Department. There were 703 Liams and 434 Emmas born in 2021.
From ‘Bupkis’ to ‘Law & Order’: Here’s what filmed on Staten Island in 2022 — and where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now starring: Staten Island. According to the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), 40 TV shows and movies filmed on Staten Island in 2022, including “The Blacklist,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” and the holy trinity of television: “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
Making room for new tech? Here’s how to safely, legally dispose of old electronics in NYC.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, thousands of Staten Islanders receive fancy, new electronics during the holiday season, prompting the disposal of older models. From televisions to sound bars, computers, tablets, video game consoles, smartwatches, headphones and more, there will be no shortage of old electronics making their way to the trash in the coming weeks.
Here’s how to get rid of your Christmas tree in NYC: What you need to know about DSNY curbside pickup, Mulchfest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Christmas has once again come to a close. All that’s left is torn wrapping paper, leftovers and the Christmas tree. If you purchased a real Christmas tree, you might be wondering, “How do I get rid of it?” Well, the city of New York is proud to present Mulchfest 2023. With 73 locations spread around the five boroughs — including 34 chipping sites — residents can bring their tree to be recycled, free of charge. All you need to do is drop it off, starting Dec. 26.
Pete Davidson, sister Casey Davidson spotted courtside at New York Knicks game on Christmas Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Guaranteed your gifts to your siblings weren’t nearly as cool as this. Actor Pete Davidson and his younger sister Casey Davidson sat courtside at the New York Knicks’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day. Photogs caught the...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0