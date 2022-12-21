Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
St. Paul schools to require "critical ethnic studies"
(St. Paul, MN) -- St. Paul Public Schools is requiring critical ethnic studies for graduation starting with the class of 2025. The district ethnic studies coordinator says the course is designed to be student centered and driven. A class at Johnson Senior High recently received a visit from DFL state Representative Cedrick Frazier for a discussion on a landmark segregation case. Frazier is leading a push to make ethnic studies a part of social studies requirements for all Minnesota graduates.
willmarradio.com
Twin Cities Salvation Army far behind it's bellringing goal
(Roseville, MN) -- Officials with the Twin Cities Salvation Army say the organization is "significantly behind" its 2022 Christmas fundraising goal. The organization says it is short of its two-million dollar goal by one-point-eight million dollars. The year-end campaign amounts to more than 60-percent of the group's annual revenue. Its one million dollar donation matching campaign ends Saturday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowfall totals released from Christmas Day into early Monday
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has released some of the snowfall totals from Sunday into early Monday across the state. Officials say that 1.5 to 4 inches was common across much of Minnesota. More snow is possible for later on this week. ...SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount ...Minnesota... ...Blue Earth County... Mankato...
willmarradio.com
DFLers setting priorities for upcoming session
(St. Paul, MN) -- DFL lawmakers are setting priorities as the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene. Democrats will control the House and Senate for the first time in eight years. The majority gives DFL legislators power to decide how to use a 17-point-six billion dollar projected budget surplus. The legislative session will open January 3rd. Legalizing recreational cannabis will likely be proposed.
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
kvrr.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
redlakenationnews.com
Feeding Our Future fraud investigation casts scrutiny on Minnesota nonprofits
After reading the news about Feeding Our Future, the donor had a pressing question for Nonoko Sato: "How do we know an organization is fraudulent?" Nonprofits across Minnesota are facing similar questions because of the Feeding Our Future investigation, involving more than $250 million in alleged fraud - the largest pandemic-related fraud in the United States, prosecutors say, and one of the largest federal fraud cases ever in the state.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
boreal.org
Winter storm summary for NE Minnesota on December 21-24
Image: The Bay of Grand Marais had the strongest wind from this winter storm, with 74 mph reported - WDIO News. A powerful, cross-country winter storm originated in the Pacific Northwest on December 20, 2022, bringing up to two feet of snow to the Cascades. As the storm tracked east, it brought high snowfall accumulations, bitter cold temperatures, and power outages along with it.
KEYC
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-27-2022 - clipped version. Highs will be ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s this week with our next chance of precipitation Thursday. January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 7 hours ago. Multiple fire fighter organizations will be spending the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
Ask a trooper: Length of snow plow?
Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade? Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches in Minnesota. Snow plows start at widths of 6 ½ feet for smaller pickups and go up to 9 and 10 foot wide plows for dump trucks. The most common size plow if 7 feet...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits
When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
Finally Sold: St. Cloud Mansion with an Indoor Pool Off the Market
How big does a house have to be to be considered a mansion? Well, there's really no solid number or rule to associate with it, but generally, a mansion will be at least 5,000 square feet. Most Realtors consider homes above 8,000 square feet to be a mansion. This house...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable
Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
willmarradio.com
Five arrested in connection with murder at The Mall of America
(Bloomington, MN) -- The man shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America is identified as 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-old suspects were arrested in St. Louis Park and he believes they have the person who is responsible for murdering the victim in custody. He says they're still searching for at least more suspect. There was reportedly an altercation involving nine people before shots were fired inside the Nordstrom store.
WTIP
Federal funding will aim to protect and improve moose habitat in Minnesota
A new federal grant award will fund collaborative planning by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to further large-scale moose habitat restoration in northeast Minnesota. The award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, through the new America the Beautiful Challenge, will provide $443,600 to the DNR for the planning...
