(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar declared a city-wide snow emergency that went into effect at 2 a.m. Thursday. All vehicles had to be off all city streets until they were plowed curb to curb. Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer says he estimates the snow emergency resulted in about 25% of the vehicles being removed from the streets. But he says he wishes there would have been better cooperation. When a city-wide snow emergency was declared two winters ago, only about 68 vehicles were left on the streets. But last year about 400 were left during a city wide snow emergency, and the same was true Thursday morning...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO