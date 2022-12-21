Read full article on original website
Connie McCain
Connie McCain, 70, of New London, entered the gates of Heaven on December 22nd following a courageous battle with cancer. Her funeral will be 11:00 am, Friday, December 30th at Evangelical Covenant Church in New London with interment in Lake Florida Mission Covenant Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29th from 5-7:00 pm at the church and continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Home. www.hafh.org In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hope Pregnancy Center www.findhopepc.com MOPS of New London (WowMoms), Compassion International www.compassion.com or Lake Beauty Bible Camp Scholarship Fund www.lbbc.com.
Edith Prodoehl
Edith Prodoehl, age 97, of rural Renville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Funeral services are Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Middle Creek United Methodist Church at rural Renville with Rev. Krey Leesman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia and continues for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Memorials include Middle Creek Zion Cemetery, Renville County Hospice, and Redwood Falls Camp of the Gideons.
Donald Bugbee
Donald E. Bugbee, age 84, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday, December 21, at Vista Prairie at Copperleaf in Willmar. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 26, at the Harbor Four Square Church in Spicer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Big Grove Lutheran Cemetery near Brooten. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Genevieve Brace
Genevieve Sutton Brace, R.N., age 91, of Willmar, MN, passed away on December 4, 2022. Gen’s faithful spirit and commitment to God will always be a blessing and an enduring legacy in our lives. A celebration of her life will be held January 13, 2023 @ 11:00 at Refuge Church, 1000 6th St SE, Willmar, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Luncheon to follow service. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home and cards may be sent to the family in care of Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, 1000 19th Avenue SW, Willmar, MN 56201. www.hafh.org.
Downtown Willmar park could be expanded
(Willmar MN-) One of Willmar's smallest parks may soon be getting bigger. Selvig International Park is located at the corner of 4th Street and Becker Avenue, just south of The Barn Theater, and contains a fountain, benches and flags commemorating the city's sister city status with Frammeries Belgium. It was dedicated about 20-years ago when Frammeries donated the fountain to the city. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says Century Link owns the parking lot to the south of the park, and when they recently asked the city if they could put up a barbed wire fence around the lot, the discussion evolved into the city taking over the lot...
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
Police looking for teen missing from Willmar since November 9th
(Willmar MN-) Chloe Lynn Garcia is a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from Willmar since November 9th. Garcia has ties to Willmar, Jamestown ND, and the states of Nebraska and Texas. If you have any information on the location of Chloe Lynn Garcia, call Willmar Police at 320-235-2244.
Snow causes crashes near Kandiyohi, bus rollover in Carver County
(New Germany, MN) -- Snowy road conditions are blamed for a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Carver County. Waconia Public Schools says a bus driver transporting elementary students near New Germany lost sight of the road and the bus ended up in a ditch turned over on its side. No serious injuries were reported. Students were released to their parents or put on another bus to be transported home. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 202 crashes statewide between 6:30 a-m and 4:30 p-m Wednesday, 16 injury crashes and 199 vehicle spinouts.
Leist seeks release from Kandiyohi County Jail
(Willmar MN-) A Rule 8 Hearing was held in Kandiyohi County District Court yesterday for a Willmar man on several sex charges. 48-year-old Eric Leist is charged with 7 felonies and two gross misdemeanors in connection with an alleged relationship he had with a teenaged girl at Dream Technical Academy in Willmar, where Leist is a para-professional and drives bus. The alleged victim told her mother she had been assaulted by Leist. After his arrest, police conducted a search warrant at Leist's northwest Willmar home. Judge Stephen Wentzell has set unconditional bail at $300,000 and conditional bail at $150,000 and at Wednesday's court appearance, Judge Rodney Hanson issued an order for release, but records show Leist is still in the Kandiyohi County Jail. A future court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
Plows removed from Kandiyohi, Meeker and Renville County roads until weather improves
(Willmar MN-) As of 9:30am Friday, due to no visibility and dangerous conditions, Kandiyohi County pulled all snow plows until conditions improve. Staff will still be at the Public Works Facility and are prepared to assist with emergency services as needed. Renville County pulled their plows Thursday afternoon for the same reasons and will resume plowing when conditions improve and are safe.
City of Willmar issues city-wide snow emergency
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar Wednesday issued a city-wide snow emergency. People were told to remove their vehicles from all city streets as of 2 a.m. this morning until all streets were plowed curb to curb. Many people did not get the message or chose to ignore it, as several vehicles remained on the streets this morning and were plowed-around. Willmar had around 4 inches of snow on Wednesday, but winds today are expected to cause drifting. Olivia also has a snow emergency until 9 a.m.
Drug bust near Eden Valley turns up 900 fentanyl pills
(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.
Renville County pulls plows, advises no travel till winds subside
(Olivia MN-) With life-threatening travel conditions expected the next few days, Renville County is advising residents to stay home and not travel. Renville County Public Works pulled plows off roads at Noon today. They will be back out when conditions improve, and it’s safe to plow again. According to...
Attorneys in Vossen case have until end of day to reply to civil commitment arguments
(Willmar MN-) Today is another deadline for attorneys to submit their answers to briefs in the case of a Sioux Falls man accused of killing a Willmar woman in 1974. Last year Judge Stephen Wentzell ruled 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial for the stabbing death of 73-year-old Mae Herman, and the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office wants Vossen civilliy committed to a mental health facility until or if he is ever able to be tried.
City would like better cooperation on city-wide snow alerts
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar declared a city-wide snow emergency that went into effect at 2 a.m. Thursday. All vehicles had to be off all city streets until they were plowed curb to curb. Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer says he estimates the snow emergency resulted in about 25% of the vehicles being removed from the streets. But he says he wishes there would have been better cooperation. When a city-wide snow emergency was declared two winters ago, only about 68 vehicles were left on the streets. But last year about 400 were left during a city wide snow emergency, and the same was true Thursday morning...
Google pulls plug on 600 million dollar project near Becker
(Becker, MN) -- Google is reportedly pulling out of a 600-million-dollar plan to build a new data center on Xcel Energy property in Sherburne County. The project was expected to create more than two thousand construction jobs and 50 permanent positions in Becker. The Star Tribune reports Google affiliate Honeycrisp Power did not provide Xcel with a notice to proceed by a project deadline. Xcel Energy terminated its electric service agreement with Google on December 8th. The company said in a statement that it was disappointed that the project is not moving at this time, but it will continue to work with companies interested in the sites.
Danube, Morgan companies get federal loans to build solar power systems
(Danube MN-) U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Colleen Landkamer announced today that the department is investing $250 million in critical infrastructure loans to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural Minnesota, and combat climate change. Agriculture producers, and entrepreneurs can purchase and...
