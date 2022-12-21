CJ Adams Signs Letter Of Intent

Wide receiver CJ Adams has all the tools to become a successful X-receiver, and he will do so at South Carolina.

South Carolina took a litany of wide receivers in this class . They took different styles, some with game-breaking speed, some smooth at the catch point, and some that could operate out of the slot.

However, they only took one traditional X-receiver. Wideout CJ Adams fits the mold of an isolated receiver: long, tall, and has enough athleticism to win at different parts of the field.

It may take a while for him to see the field, but Adams could produce for South Carolina on the outside and force defenses to shade coverage to his side of the field.

Prospect: CJ Adams

Projected Position: X-Receiver

Vitals: 6-2 and 211 lbs.

School: Pebblebrook High School (Mableton, Georgia)

Frame: Possesses long arms and has grown well into his body. Adams can hold his own physically on the outside while playing run support and has the tools to win at the catch point.

Athleticism: While Adams has decent athleticism, he won't spend Saturdays flying past opposing secondaries. He can win at the line of scrimmage with quick twitch, one of the most important abilities as a wideout.

Instincts: Does an excellent job of tracking the football and knowing where it will land. Leads corners away from the football before redirecting and finding it.

Polish: Adams still has some work to do separating if he gets jammed at the line of scrimmage. However, he does have the hip flexion necessary to cut on a dime and create that yardage.

Bottom Line: A true, big-bodied receiver. Adams is a throwback but was effective at the high school level against top competition.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .