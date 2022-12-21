Read full article on original website
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
ktbb.com
Stolen church van linked to Mississippi escaped inmates found in East Texas
ALBA – A white Chevy van linked to at least one escaped inmate from Mississippi was found in a lake near Alba in Wood County on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says two detainees, Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, escaped from Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Sunday. Officials said a church near the detention center had their 2005 white Chevy van stolen and they believed its alleged theft to be connected to the escapees. Authorities said a witness reported seeing a white man pushing the van into the water. The van was later removed from the water and authorities confirmed it be the same one stolen from the church. Criminal and administrative investigations are ongoing.
KLTV
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Longview restaurant. According to Longview Police, at approximately 2:08 a.m. Friday, Longview Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Waffle House located at 318 East Loop 281. Officers located an adult male and an adult female...
Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire
TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
POLICE: Longview missing man last seen on Christmas day found, home safe
UPDATE: John King has been found and is home safe, according to officials. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police has requested help from the public to locate a missing man. According to Longview Police, 60-year-old John Calvin King last spoke to a family friend around 2 p.m. on Sunday at his home on the south […]
Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe
LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks...
1 dead after shooting at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. At approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police officers responded to a shooting at Waffle House at 318 East Loop 281, officials said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man and woman with apparent […]
inforney.com
Police: Suspect fatally shot by police after fleeing officers after theft at Walmart
A fatal officer-involved shooting began with a theft call at a Mineola Walmart, according to police. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Mineola Police Department officers responded to the Walmart, 135 NE Loop 564, in reference to theft, according to a release from the department. Officers saw the suspect's car attempting to...
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
ktbb.com
Longview man found safe after Christmas Day disappearance
LONGVIEW – Friends and family are breathing a lot easier after their Christmas was unexpectedly disrupted by a missing person case. According to the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, 60-year-old John Calvin King disappeared after a family friend spoke to King around 2 p.m. on Sunday at his home on the south side of Longview. Police reported around 1 p.m. Monday that King had been located and was home safe.
Police: Wood County fatal officer-involved shooting began with theft in Mineola Walmart
QUITMAN, Texas — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Wood County courthouse in Quitman, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton. According to the Mineola Police Department, around 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a theft at a Walmart on 135 NE Loop...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the initial information about the pursuit as reported by law enforcement. We regret the error. QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman on Thursday, according to Texas DPS. Mineola Police Department responded to a call about a theft at […]
KLTV
Man shot at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road. The call came in at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
East Texas police investigating after family says two dogs were poisoned
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) — On the morning of Dec. 13, Brandie Howell’s son went to feed their three dogs in the morning, only to find two of his three dogs had suddenly died. “We loved them immensely, we had them since puppies. They were everything to us,” said Brandie Howell. Howell said she did […]
KLTV
Palestine police ask for help identifying suspects in two robberies
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department is investigating two convenience store robberies and has asked for the public’s help identifying suspects. Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a Mini Mart on Palestine Ave. in reference to an aggravated robbery report, according to a social media post by the police department.
Man dies after falling out of tree in Smith County, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man working for a tree service company died after falling out of a tree in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The man was trimming a tree in the 6300 block of FM 346 east, according to authorities. Paramedics and deputies were called to the […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a home on Bellview where a man had crawled through a window. Police searched 22-year-old Braylan Parker Tillery and found marijuana and paraphernalia. They arrested him for Burglary of a Habitation and possession of marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. His bonds total $31,000. Police arrested...
