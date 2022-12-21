ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL legend Franco Harris dies — dead at 72

By Steve DelVecchio
 6 days ago
Franco Harris during the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of a legend, as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died.

Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press that Franco died early Wednesday morning. No cause of death was given.

Harris’ death comes just days before the Steelers were planning to retire his No. 32 jersey during their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

Best known for the role he played in “The Immaculate Reception,” Harris helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s.

The Steelers were trailing 7-6 in their 1972 playoff game against Oakland and facing facing 4th-and-10 from their own 40 with just 22 seconds remaining. Terry Bradshaw threw a desperation pass that deflected into the air when two players collided. Harris caught the ball just before it hit the turf and ran 45 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

The win was Pittsburgh’s first ever postseason victory.

Harris rushed for 12,120 yards during his 13 NFL seasons, 12 of which were spent with the Steelers. He made the Pro Bowl nine times and was named MVP of Super Bowl IX.

Harris rushed for a total of 354 rushing yards in his four Super Bowl appearances, which remains an NFL record. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Comments / 113

Gibby Yinz Yinzer
6d ago

Franco was a very nice man. I dated him in Shadyside in 1972. He lived 2 blocks from me on Ellsworth Ave. He had a sweet and gentle soul! I was planning on attending the reception at the Heinz History Center on Dec.22 just to say hello. I was stunned to hear he died in the morning of Dec. 21st. He is definitely in heaven. Love Ms.Gibbs.

Guest
6d ago

I can't believe Franco had passed on.What a Great Football Player he was. His number should have been retired some years ago. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 💔

James88 Harned
6d ago

Sad to hear...he was definitely a true legend of the sport...my condolences go out to his family and friends and to the Pittsburgh Steelers Organization...thank you for the memories Franco Harris...R.I.P. 🙏💔🏈

