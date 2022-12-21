Benjamin Lively Stanaland, III, 82 of Valdosta, Georgia died peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home after a short illness, surrounded by his wife, their children and grandchildren. He was born in Valdosta, Georgia on October 11, 1940 to the late Benjamin Lively Stanaland, Jr. and Dorothy Woodward Stanaland. He attended Valdosta public schools, graduating from Valdosta High School in 1959. He was a Wildcat who played football for legendary football coach, Wright Bazemore, and was elected Captain of the 1958 team. This honor was voted on by his teammates. Ben was named most outstanding player and best lineman at VHS in 1958. He was named All-State in the Class AAA classification and awarded best center in the state as named by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He was a standout student athlete in football, basketball and track. He signed on and with a football scholarship and played his freshman year at the University of Georgia and graduated from Valdosta State College in 1964, now Valdosta State University. While at Valdosta State, he met the love of his life, the former Jane Maddox of Thomasville, Georgia and they were married on June 14, 1964 and were married for 58 years.

