Pokémon GO Eeveelution guide: How to evolve to the best forms
Although Pikachu may have stolen the hearts of elementary schoolers everywhere in 1996 to become the face of the Pokémon franchise, Eevee embodies the core mechanics of the game. Eevee may appear to be a mundane normal-type Pokémon at first glance, but what makes it special is its ability to evolve into different, more powerful forms with specialized strengths and attacks.
The best Marvel games on Android in 2022
It wasn't that long ago that Marvel comics were somewhat of a niche thing. For better or for worse, the commercial success of Marvel movies has led to a significant surge in popularity for the brand, including a multitude of games that run on anything, from PCs and consoles to your favorite Android tablets and smartphones.
TapTap.io explained: How to install and navigate the Play Store alternative
TapTap.io has been on the rise over the last few years, holding exclusives to non-Western (developed) games like Torchlight: Infinite during alpha testing and now Valorant Mobile, which is nowhere to be seen on the Google Play Store. It doesn't mean these games won't eventually come to the Play Store, but at the same time, we shouldn't have to wait six months down the line to pre-register for these listings. But not only does TapTap give early pre-registration perks, but you also get access to many games that the Google Play Store has and a community section for every game's page. TapTap is a great alternative to the Google Play Store for your gaming needs.
Google tweaks Chrome’s release schedule to limit the impact of nasty bugs
Last year, Google updated its approach to Chrome's release schedule as it moved from a six-week to a four-week cycle, with the release of Chrome 94. The change has sped up the delivery of new features to users while keeping's Google's approach to development channels relatively intact: early, unstable code starts taking shape in the Canary channel, Beta lets features be tested prior to a wider public rollout, and Stable should be... well, like it says on the tin. However, Google is now switching things up a bit in order to catch last-minute issues before they cause problems for lots of users.
Apple joins forces with Google and Mozilla for a big upgrade to Speedometer
Google Chrome is the default browser on the best Android phones and is also a popular desktop web browser. It competes with Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Brave, and many open-source alternatives in addition to the web browser found on Apple products, Safari. While each browser has its positives and negatives, developers rely on metrics like browser benchmarks to determine the area where a particular offering shines. Speedometer is one such benchmark tool — it was set up by Apple's WebKit team back in 2014 — but it's only seen one major upgrade and that was way back in 2018. Well, the WebKit team is now joining up with folks on the Chrome and Firefox sides to develop the next big iteration of the benchmark service, unsurprisingly named Speedometer 3.
Android 13 is coming to Windows 11 computers
When Microsoft first revealed Windows 11, it was initially missing a much-anticipated feature — support for running Android apps that worked just like native software, without explicitly having to launch something in an emulator. After extensive testing that ran for more than a year, the stable Windows Subsystem for Android, based on Android 12, arrived earlier this fall. Just like all your favorite phones, WSA is getting its own Android 13 update, available for testing now in the beta channel.
How to change your Outlook password
Your Outlook email is tied to your Microsoft account. While Microsoft doesn't make it mandatory to change your account password periodically, you should update it on a semi-regular basis for security purposes. You can visit your Microsoft account on Windows, Mac, or top Chromebook and easily change the Outlook email password.
Scrcpy gets its clipboard mojo back with Android 13 devices
Scrcpy (that's "screen copy" to you and me) has always been a nifty tool for those who want to interact with and record clips from their Android device through the Android Debug Bridge protocol onto their desktop client of choice. But the latest update will be especially handy for those who own an Android 13 device and want to copy and paste text and images from it to and from their desktop.
Netflix wants to be your fitness coach because movies and games are too ordinary
Netflix not only pioneered the VOD space but is also why we're spoiled by so many streaming options. But streaming movies and TV series just aren't enough for the company, which is why it branched out to gaming to draw the attention of mobile gamers which makes for a burgeoning market segment. But Netflix isn't stopping there either — it has now partnered with Nike to lure fitness enthusiasts to its platform with a series of training sessions available for all its subscribers.
