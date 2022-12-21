Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. TapTap.io has been on the rise over the last few years, holding exclusives to non-Western (developed) games like Torchlight: Infinite during alpha testing and now Valorant Mobile, which is nowhere to be seen on the Google Play Store. It doesn't mean these games won't eventually come to the Play Store, but at the same time, we shouldn't have to wait six months down the line to pre-register for these listings. But not only does TapTap give early pre-registration perks, but you also get access to many games that the Google Play Store has and a community section for every game's page. TapTap is a great alternative to the Google Play Store for your gaming needs.

5 DAYS AGO