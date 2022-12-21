SELMA – A Friday morning US 70 crash destroyed a tractor trailer, damaged at least 2 cars and rearranged a Jersey barrier — but left all those involved uninjured. The driver of the Gordon Foods truck reported that his right front tire blew out just as he was passing Johnston Correctional between Selma and Wilson’s Mills. The driver struck the concrete barricades, knocking them out of place as the big truck spread debris across the highway. Other cars were damaged when they hit the debris.

