Dashcam video shows car chase with 13-year-old in Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old is facing charges after a wild chase in Campbell over the weekend.
Police provided us with this dash camera video from Sunday night. Officers spotted a Jeep SUV that had been reported stolen from an address on Penhale Avenue.
The pursuit took them down a number of streets and even through yards and fields before the young suspect crashed at the corner of 12th Street and Sanderson Avenue.
After a short footchase, officers used a stun gun to apprehend the boy and take him into custody. He's now facing charges through juvenile court.
