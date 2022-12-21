Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Racine Zoo to host Brrr...Garden - winter beer and food tasting event
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Zoo is hosting a Brrr...Garden - a winter beer garden in which they invite you to cozy up by the fire and enjoy the stunning view of Lake Michigan while sampling a unique selection of craft beers and delicious food. Emerson Lehmann spoke...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Special, Festive Fun in Community Calendar
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio for our Holiday Special to play a fun game and talk about holiday activities the whole family can enjoy. Real Racine works hard to promote community and a sense of belonging in Racine County.
CBS 58
Meditate Milwaukee to host New Years Day event at Riverside Theatre
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meditate Milwaukee is inviting you to a first-of-its-kind event in Milwaukee on New Years Day. Organizers say the goal is to set intentions for peace, compassion, and understanding. Find details here.
CBS 58
'We'd sing every Christmas carol, every verse, every night': Wisconsin's David HB Drake embraces role as folk-singing Santa for Christmas season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow enters the home studio of David HB Drake, a Wisconsin musician and educator inspired by his journeys across the Midwest. But it's Christmastime when Drake's unique look and musical style earn him comparisons with another kind-hearted soul hailing from the North Pole.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The History of Kringle
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A Kringle from O&H Danish Bakery isn't just a dessert, for many it's a symbol of history and culture. Third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. Eric Olesen, Third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery, joined us in studio for the Racine & Me: Holiday special to dish out the history of the business at their busiest time of year.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Special, Branches Band performs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- In the Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The Branches Band joined us with some holiday music!. Andy & Rachel Braun performed two of their favorite festive songs! Branches Band offers concerts throughout the year for a wide variety of events of any size. They have offered concerts at mission churches, country churches, the LWMS Convention, the International Youth Rally, and just about everything in-between. Each concert includes short Scriptural meditations and songs employing a wide variety of musical styles. They also select songs that directly relate to the current season of the church year or the theme of the event.
CBS 58
3rd grader collects over 600 toys to donate to Children's Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local third grader is taking on the role of Santa this year, she started a toy drive to raise enough toys for every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin to get a present. Eva Ferreira and her mom Candice Ferreira knew it would be hard to...
CBS 58
Kwanzaa kicks off in Milwaukee with celebration of African roots, 7 principles of the holiday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The first day of Kwanzaa was celebrated by Milwaukee on Monday, with the community reflecting on the core values of the holiday. Kwanzaa, a celebration of African culture, has seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. One principle is...
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
CBS 58
Jewish community commemorates the last day of Hanukkah
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The local Jewish community in Ozaukee County celebrated the last day of Hanukkah on Sunday. A menorah lighting kicked off the second annual Chanukah in the Village at the Annex at Foxtown hosted by the Peltz Center for Jewish Life. There was a silent disco,...
On Milwaukee
5 theater and music shows bringing holiday spirit to local stages
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The holiday season is a magical time of the year (minus...
Portillo’s Coming to the Enclave in Algonquin Late Next Year
Other restaurants include Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's, and BJ's Brewhouse
Algonquin residents reminded to leave garbage cans, recycling bins ahead of winter storm.
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you live in Algonquin, make sure to put your garbage cans out. The village is collecting trash and recycling Thursday ahead of the winter storm. They're asking residents to place their containers at the curb by 7 a.m.
Chicago Staple Pays Fitting Tribute To Late Peter Salvino
He was a regular at the popular hot dog stand.
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CBS 58
More options than ever before: What's behind the growing popularity of Christmas movies?
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) — During the holidays, we cherish loved ones a little extra, spread the gift of giving, and watch our favorite Christmas movies. Their popularity has risen in recent years, and though new ones pop up every winter, the classics still tug at our heartstrings. But, what keeps them at the top of our lists every year?
Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter ID'd as good Samaritan injured at crash scene; fundraiser started
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Mequon firefighter is recovering after a dangerous crash two days before Christmas. It happened on 894 near National Avenue last Friday. Officials say two cars crashed and another car stopped to help. Seconds later, a fourth car hit the good Samaritan and a driver. One...
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
CBS 58
'Flights are crazy': Travelers at General Mitchell International face delays, some cancellations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's the day before Christmas and many are still trying to get home or go see loved ones. Travelers at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport faced multiple delays and some cancellations on Saturday, Dec. 24. Some told CBS 58's Ellie Nakamoto-White that while flying on Christmas...
