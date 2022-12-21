ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Prairie, WI

Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The History of Kringle

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A Kringle from O&H Danish Bakery isn't just a dessert, for many it's a symbol of history and culture. Third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. Eric Olesen, Third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery, joined us in studio for the Racine & Me: Holiday special to dish out the history of the business at their busiest time of year.
Racine & Me: Holiday Special, Branches Band performs

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- In the Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The Branches Band joined us with some holiday music!. Andy & Rachel Braun performed two of their favorite festive songs! Branches Band offers concerts throughout the year for a wide variety of events of any size. They have offered concerts at mission churches, country churches, the LWMS Convention, the International Youth Rally, and just about everything in-between. Each concert includes short Scriptural meditations and songs employing a wide variety of musical styles. They also select songs that directly relate to the current season of the church year or the theme of the event.
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
Jewish community commemorates the last day of Hanukkah

MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The local Jewish community in Ozaukee County celebrated the last day of Hanukkah on Sunday. A menorah lighting kicked off the second annual Chanukah in the Village at the Annex at Foxtown hosted by the Peltz Center for Jewish Life. There was a silent disco,...
5 theater and music shows bringing holiday spirit to local stages

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The holiday season is a magical time of the year (minus...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
