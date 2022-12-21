Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Gov. Offices closed and what to do with Christmas trees
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30th, and Monday, January 2nd for the New Years’ holiday. There will be no recycling pick up on Monday, so the subsequent recycling pick up will be on January 9th. If you have recycling materials you can take...
bcdemocrat.com
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 26, 2022
Speeding: Romario A. Valenciano, found guilty, sentenced to pay $141; Christopher J. Mutschler; Marc A. Echipare; Clyde E. Harper III; Michelle R. Wallace; Ethan J. Weyer, $141. Driving Left of Center: Lisa D. Temple, $141. No Valid Driver’s License: Sarah A. Bender, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Karla R....
bsquarebulletin.com
Ice storm: Bloomington mayor vetoes city council resolution on CIB for convention center expansion
A Bloomington city council resolution in support of a capital improvement board (CIB) as the governance method for a convention center expansion, has been vetoed by mayor John Hamilton. The announcement of the veto came at 3:15 p.m. Friday, the day before Christmas Eve, when local overnight temperatures had dipped...
vincennespbs.org
Local Community Foundation gave $115,000 in 2022
A local foundation distributed $115,000 in grants to 16 local nonprofits. The Knox County Community Foundation helped those nonprofits through their 2022 Community Good Grants Program. $22,000 went to the City of Vincennes to purchase Shade Structures to be installed in City Parks. $15,000 to the Knox County Public Library...
vincennespbs.org
Virtual Red Kettle still taking donations
A local nonprofit is still in need of donations. The Salvation Army Vincennes Corp recently had its last bell-ringing days over the weekend, but several shifts were canceled due to the cold weather. Karla Salsbury with the Vincennes Corp says they are still short of their goal this year. She...
wamwamfm.com
Dennis Ray McClure
Dennis Ray McClure, 75, passed away at 5:47 pm on December 23, 2022, at Daviess Community Hospital. Denny was born on October 4, 1947, in Terre Haute, IN and is the son of Estell Ray and Joan (Furrer) McClure. He married Nada Diane Burress on October 5, 1968, and she survives.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – December 26, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Trey Babb; Jessica C. Benshoff; Olivia R. Babcock; Larry W. Adams; Brittney M. Fortner; Brittney Anne Crump; Lindsey A. Cook; Benjamin D. Carman; Thomas A. Cataldi; Wesley M. Hogan; Patricia P. Lashley; Jacob L. Loper; Jason P. Jeffries; Andrea M. Kendall; Garrett D. Hedden; Weston D. Judd; Morgan E. Jones; Landon A. Lovell; Christina C. Nunnally; Ashish Patel; Trevor L. Shoulders; Anna J. Sanders; Kristyn M. Messel; Alysha A. Oser; Austin M. Willett; Bo M. Stratton; James M. Vaughn, Jr.
Boil advisory issued out of caution for parts of Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Princeton residents will have to boil their water before using it. The Princeton Water Utility announced the boil advisory on Monday for customers east of North Wilson Avenue and north of East Taylor Avenue. Officials say the advisory is precautionary and was issued after a water main break. “While the […]
WTHI
One hurt in Tuesday afternoon Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person is alive after driving beneath a semi truck. The crash happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on US 40 in the East Glen area. An Indiana State Police spokesperson says the driver strayed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason. The...
UPDATE: Hymera gas restored to customers
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gas has been restored to Ohio Valley Gas customers in Hymera. According to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle, crews were able to restore gas early Saturday morning. The gas outage left 250 customers without natural gas Friday, according to Ohio Valley Gas. If anyone is still struggling with the […]
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
14news.com
Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash near the Pike and Daviess County line on I-69. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, that crash closed both northbound lanes. They are now back open. Sgt. Ringle says one person was hurt and taken to the hospital. Four...
witzamfm.com
Local School and Business Closings
Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. All Jasper-Dubois County Libraries will be closed today (12-23) Dairy Queen in Jasper Closed today (12-23) Carpet Warehouse in Jasper closed today (12-23) Highsmith...
14news.com
Roads improving after Monday morning snow
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There were several slide offs in the Tri-State Monday morning. One of them was before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 North near the Vanderburgh County Jail. [Related: Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69] There was also a crash on I-64. It happened around...
Irish pub planned to open on Main Street next Fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Come next Fall, chances are you’ll be able to visit a brand new Irish Pub on Evansville’s Main Street. Joshua Pietrowski announced on social media that he will be opening “Hartigan’s Irish Pub”, which will sit next to Peephole Bar & Grill in the Strouse’s building. “Our plan is to forego […]
Sprinkler pipe bursts at Silver Birch of Terre Haute
*Editors Note: The following story has been updated to reflect that only one resident was displaced due to the pipe-bursting incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One resident at a local assisted living community was displaced after a sprinkler pipe burst at the facility. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, Silver Birch of […]
wamwamfm.com
Car Slides Into Ditch on I69 Near Odon
Numerous 911 calls were made on Saturday, December 24th about a vehicle in a ditch on I-69 near Odon at Mile Marker 83. A Female and 2 children were reported to be standing outside the vehicle, no injuries were reported. Many other accidents and slide offs were reported over the...
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington nixes zoning request for new jail, puts off purchase of Showers building as police HQ
The purchase of the western part of the Showers building, which also houses city hall, won’t be decided by Bloomington’s city council until next year. But in a separate action on Wednesday night, the council did effectively decide that the site of a new Monroe County jail will not be the county government’s first choice, which was an 87-acre piece of land in the southwestern corner of Bloomington.
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
