Duluth Children’s Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve celebration
Earlier today the Duluth’s Children Museum had a special Noon Year’s Eve celebration with games for kids of all ages. Instead of waiting until midnight to celebrate the new year, children of all ages were able to have a big confetti explosion at noon. Then kids could have fun by playing with Legos, go on the playground and make some friends. Cameron Kruger, the president and CEO of Duluth Children’s Museum explained how New Year’s can be inclusive with kids.
Sabrina Ullman: Winter storm likely this week
New Year’s Day will begin with patchy freezing fog in the morning. Once that clears, the rest of the day will be cloudy but calm. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the low thirties. We stay calm until Monday night. A strong storm will bring a wintry mix late...
Different ways to prevent drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve
Plenty of people are getting together with friends and family to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and many plan on drinking this evening. However, before you get too ahead in the spirit of new year’s, there are some safety tips to remember. Duluth Police Officer Todd Simmons said there are different ways to prevent people from drunk driving.
Project Joy delivers truckload of food to CHUM
The shelves at CHUM have been leaner these days, thanks to inflation and more people in need. So Project Joy stepped up, once again, to help. The non-profit worked with Upper Lakes Foods to bring a truckload of food to the food shelf on Friday. Project Joy began nearly 11...
Sabrina Ullman: Freezing fog possible tonight
After breaking the record for the snowiest December in Duluth, the rest of New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry. Snow will move northeast, clearing by 4am. Patchy freezing drizzle and dense fog are both likely late tonight, with areas of freezing fog lasting into the morning. Once the...
Kevin’s 2022 realty recap & predictions for 2023
The new year has many of us reflecting on the past and looking towards the future- Kevin Kalligher, a realtor for RE/MAX, stopped by to offer his perspective on the world of realty. Kevin tells us it has been a whirlwind of a year, largely because it comes on the...
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
Nummi Jewelers donates over $2,000 to CASDA
Friday morning, the Owners from Nummi Jewelers in Superior, Wisconsin, presented a generous donation to the local Twin Ports Center Against Sexual and Domestic Violence (CASDA) following their new Diamond campaign they launched over the summer. The Rare and Forever Diamond campaign brought in some extra foot traffic to the...
Proctor/Hermantown Mirage skates to big win over Duluth Northern Stars
On New Year’s Eve, prep hockey was on the ice but this time it was outside as the Duluth Northern Stars hosted Proctor/Hermantown Mirage. Both teams sat at an overall record of 8-3 going into Saturday’s game, but the goal was to go into the New Year with 9 wins. The team to accomplish that mission with Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, winning 5-1.
Duluth Police respond to shooting near ‘The Break Room’ bar
Around 8:50 Saturday, Duluth police responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 500th block of East 4th Street. That is next to the Duluth bar known as ‘The Break Room’ in the hospital block of the city. As of 9:30 that is all the information we...
St. Kate’s too much for UWS women’s basketball in Superior Shootout opener
UWS (4-5) will close out the classic Saturday hosting the University of Wisconsin-River Falls at 3:30 p.m.
Superior Showdown: UWS, CSS men’s hockey fall on day one
The puck was dropped on the fifth Superior Showdown at Wessman Arena on Thursday. Opening the action was the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) men’s hockey team who fell to Marian 2-1. Nathan Adrian scored the sole goal for the Saints in the third period, while Jack Bostedt made 27 saves in net.
Duluth man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman in the head
A Duluth man is accused of stabbing a 71-year-old woman in the head outside her home. The victim, Deborah Lee Bell, remembers feeling as if she was going to die. On Tuesday, Duluth Police had responded to the Faith Haven Apartment around 3:15 p.m. Bell had called 911 reporting that she had been stabbed in the head by a man she didn’t know.
CSS & UWS men’s hockey skate to tie, Saints win third place shootout in Superior Showdown
The College of St. Scholastica (CSS) men’s hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie with the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) Friday in the Superior Showdown. The game officially ended in a 2-2 tie after overtime, then the Saints won the shootout 2-1 to claim third place in the tournament.
UMD men’s basketball falls at home in a close one against Northern State
University of Minnesota Duluth welcomed Northern state Wolves to Romano gym on Saturday for a New Year’s Eve afternoon tip-off. The Bulldogs were on a five game winning streak and looked to keep things going strong. The Bulldogs fought here but couldn’t hold off the Wolves, losing 75-73, ending their winning streak.
UMD men’s hockey wins exhibition match against St. Thomas
St. Thomas made a trip into town for an exhibition match-up against University Minnesota Duluth, as the Bulldogs looked to get back into the winning column. The Bulldogs held on to a 14- 7 lead in the all-time series with the Tommies, although the two teams haven’t played in the last 60 seasons. The Bulldogs increased that lead to 15-7 as they won Saturday’s match-up 2-1.
UMD women’s basketball sneaks past Northern State to get the win
The University of Minnesota Duluth lady bulldogs were in action on Saturday night taking on the wolves of Northern State. The Bulldogs went looking to close out the 2022 year with a win at home, and that mission was accomplished as they won 70-63. The Bulldogs lead the team in points: Ella Gilbertson (14), Brooke Olson (13), and Taytum Rhoades with 12.
