Earlier today the Duluth’s Children Museum had a special Noon Year’s Eve celebration with games for kids of all ages. Instead of waiting until midnight to celebrate the new year, children of all ages were able to have a big confetti explosion at noon. Then kids could have fun by playing with Legos, go on the playground and make some friends. Cameron Kruger, the president and CEO of Duluth Children’s Museum explained how New Year’s can be inclusive with kids.

DULUTH, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO