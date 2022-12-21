ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Brunson seemingly walks back retirement talk: “4 fights in 2023 LFG”

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is planning on being active next year. The 38-year-old has been out of action since his showdown with Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 in February. For his part, the latter was coming off a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in August 2021. For the middleweight clash in February, there were some high stakes.
Tracy Cortez opens up about her struggles with mental health following UFC Orlando withdrawal

Tracy Cortez plans on prioritizing her mental before returning to the octagon. On Monday, Cortez provided her followers with an update on her state of mind after withdrawing from her scheduled bout with Amanda Ribas at UFC Orlando on Dec.3. At the time, the UFC labelled the withdrawal as a medical issue. Since then, neither Cortez nor the promotion has cleared it up until now.
