Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Related
Charles Oliveira opens up on UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev: “There’s no real explanation”
Charles Oliveira is opening up on his UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev. It was Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) this past October at UFC 280 where ‘do Bronx’ lost via submission at 3:16 of Round 2. It was a battle for the 155-pound belt which was vacant at the time, giving the Russian the new found title.
“99.9 percent probability” Jose Aldo will make boxing debut in 2023 at Hardcore Boxing event
Jose Aldo will be making his boxing debut in 2023. After Aldo lost to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 he announced his retirement from MMA. However, he was vocal in saying he was done with MMA but would like to take a boxing fight if possible. “I’m trying to see...
Forrest Griffin announces he’s the “head catcher” of Power Slap
Forrest Griffin has a new job. Since retiring from MMA, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been working with the promotion and helping out at the PI. Now, he has added another title as he will be the head catcher of Power Slap, he revealed to TMZ Sports. Power...
Derek Brunson seemingly walks back retirement talk: “4 fights in 2023 LFG”
UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is planning on being active next year. The 38-year-old has been out of action since his showdown with Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 in February. For his part, the latter was coming off a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in August 2021. For the middleweight clash in February, there were some high stakes.
Belal Muhammad reveals he’s willing to face Leon Edwards in street-fight rematch: “We can show out there too”
UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is willing to face Leon Edwards in the cage, or the street. ‘Remember the Name’ is fresh off his bout with Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October. There, Muhammad moved his unbeaten streak to nine fights by knockout. In the process, he also handed Brady his first-ever professional defeat.
Khamzat Chimaev wants to return at UFC 285 but can’t find a willing opponent: “Nobody wants to fight”
Khamzat Chimaev wants to return at UFC 285 but can’t find a willing opponent. UFC 285 will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The 28 year old Chimaev (12-0 MMA), last fought in September of this year at UFC 279 where he defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via submission.
Kevin Lee calls out Khamzat Chimaev for his return to the UFC: “Don’t act like everybody scared of the man”
Kevin Lee is eyeing a return to the UFC to face Khamzat Chimaev. Lee was released from the UFC back in 2021 after back-to-back losses and signed with Eagle FC. He made his promotional debut with a decision win over Diego Sanchez in March of 2022 but has yet to fight since.
Sean Strickland scolds fighters for paying tribute to UFC legend Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland is scolding fighters for paying tribute to UFC legend Stephan Bonnar. UFC Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar passed away Thursday, December 22nd at the age of 45. Bonnar is survived by his wife, Andrea Brown and one son, Griffin Brandon. Bonnar (15-9 MMA) died from ‘presumed heart complications...
Tracy Cortez opens up about her struggles with mental health following UFC Orlando withdrawal
Tracy Cortez plans on prioritizing her mental before returning to the octagon. On Monday, Cortez provided her followers with an update on her state of mind after withdrawing from her scheduled bout with Amanda Ribas at UFC Orlando on Dec.3. At the time, the UFC labelled the withdrawal as a medical issue. Since then, neither Cortez nor the promotion has cleared it up until now.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0