ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Obituary of Roseanne Manshack, 71

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Pz6v_0jq1Uhw700
Roseanne Manshack.

Roseanne was a loving, dedicated mother and grandmother. She was our biggest cheerleader and our constant supporter. Our family would not be where it is today if we did not have her.

Roseanne loved her family dearly and was not only an amazing mother but also an amazing daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend. She will be missed every day.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy