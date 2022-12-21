ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma Heights, OH

Passed-out driver tries to elude police before passing out again: Parma Heights Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Intoxicated man found stumbling in roadway: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police responded to a call of a man seen stumbling along the roadway in front of Brunswick Fire Station 1 at 1:22 a.m. Nov. 24. The man was found to be highly intoxicated and in possession of a marijuana pipe with burned marijuana residue inside. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and drug paraphernalia possession and was taken to his father’s house.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter

Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby officer was nearly hit in a Christmas Day crash, according to Willoughby police. A release from the department states that the officer was assisting a driver on SR-2 eastbound who was in a single car accident due to road conditions around 11:16 a.m. He...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening officers: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

Officers used non-lethal force to take a man with a knife into custody after multiple disturbances with his father at his home, just after midnight Dec. 12. The man, 27, who said to be off his medications, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence, obstructing official business and three counts of aggravated menacing, which included instances of advancing towards officers while holding a knife and threatening to kill another.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy