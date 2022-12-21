Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Local Community Foundation gave $115,000 in 2022
A local foundation distributed $115,000 in grants to 16 local nonprofits. The Knox County Community Foundation helped those nonprofits through their 2022 Community Good Grants Program. $22,000 went to the City of Vincennes to purchase Shade Structures to be installed in City Parks. $15,000 to the Knox County Public Library...
vincennespbs.org
Virtual Red Kettle still taking donations
A local nonprofit is still in need of donations. The Salvation Army Vincennes Corp recently had its last bell-ringing days over the weekend, but several shifts were canceled due to the cold weather. Karla Salsbury with the Vincennes Corp says they are still short of their goal this year. She...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Gov. Offices closed and what to do with Christmas trees
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30th, and Monday, January 2nd for the New Years’ holiday. There will be no recycling pick up on Monday, so the subsequent recycling pick up will be on January 9th. If you have recycling materials you can take...
Comments / 0