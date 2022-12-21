ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton James
1d ago

Where were the Parma police when this was happening ??? Most likely writing a traffic ticket cause that is all they are good for not stopping any real crime .

Cleveland.com

Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter

Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Intoxicated man found stumbling in roadway: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police responded to a call of a man seen stumbling along the roadway in front of Brunswick Fire Station 1 at 1:22 a.m. Nov. 24. The man was found to be highly intoxicated and in possession of a marijuana pipe with burned marijuana residue inside. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and drug paraphernalia possession and was taken to his father’s house.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter

A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby officer was nearly hit in a Christmas Day crash, according to Willoughby police. A release from the department states that the officer was assisting a driver on SR-2 eastbound who was in a single car accident due to road conditions around 11:16 a.m. He...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

