The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO