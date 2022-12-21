Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
cbs2iowa.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrests Riverside restaurant burglar
Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation into the burglary of a Riverside restaurant earlier this year. On July 17, police were dispatched to La Chiva Loka at 70 West 1st St., Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the restaurant, forcing it to close to the public.
kciiradio.com
New Police Officer Serving The City of Washington
The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot After Cross-County Chase Charged, Trooper Cleared
An Ottumwa man who was shot following a cross-county pursuit and confrontation with law enforcement was formally charged while the trooper who shot him was cleared by the Davis County Attorney. 35-year-old Charles Hall has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, eluding, and trespass. Officials from the...
kniakrls.com
Rollover North of Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Fire, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Knoxville Police Department and possibly other agencies were paged to the scene of a rollover on Highway 14 and Kennedy at approximately 10:45 am. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that two were transported to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics with no apparent life-threatening injuries.
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery
An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
KCCI.com
Iowa man shot by officer is charged with attempted murder
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with attempted murder he wasshot by an officer near Blakesburg. Authorities say 35-year-old Charles Hall led officers on a high-speed chase through several counties on Dec. 7. Officers finally stopped Hall near Blakesburg. They say he got out of his...
kniakrls.com
Real ID has Been Extended
Michaela Bigaouette, Marion County Treasurer, pointed out how important it is to obtain a Real ID, which shows up on your driver’s license. A Real ID proves your identity to Homeland Security. It is not required so there is no deadline to obtain one. Originally, you needed a Real...
KCJJ
Washington man sentenced for insurance fraud
A Washington County man has been sentenced to five years’ probation for insurance fraud. According to the Iowa Insurance Division, on October 26th 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington pleaded guilty to one count of Presenting False Information, a class “D” Felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
Pen City Current
Keokuk man arrested on meth charges
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on Felony drug charges. Shelby Kobra Kelly age 28 of Keokuk was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of: Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and Drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
KMZU
Queen City man found guilty of child molestation
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo - An Adair County jury hands down a guilty verdict Friday against a Queen City man accused of child molestation. According to online court information, the case against 61-year-old Stephen R. Starbuck was moved to Adair County on a change of venue from Schuyler County in 2018. The incident involving a minor under the age of 14 is alleged to have occurred in March 2017.
Police need help finding missing man
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since December 17 and remains missing, despite any reports online. First responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. Anyone with any information or who has had recent contact with him is […]
KCJJ
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
