Mayor on Wrapping It Up: ‘It Is Time’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’ll finally get that week’s vacation he says he has put off for the last seven years. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei, announcing Wednesday that he will not run for reelection next year. He will finish out his second term through...
Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
13 people die on Ohio roads over Christmas, troopers say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 13 people were killed in seven accidents from midnight on Dec. 23 to midnight on Dec. 26. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 56 impaired drivers were removed from the roads. Troopers added 14 drivers were cited for distracted driving and 21 for...
BCI investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Barberton

Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
Fire damages several apartments in Euclid, displaces multiple residents

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartments were destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire and 11 residents were displaced, said Euclid firefighters. Firefighters were called out to the complex in the 22000 block of Fox Ave. around 2:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming through the roof of a...
Newcomerstown family of 6 killed in overnight house fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newcomerstown is morning the loss of a family who did not make it out of their house before it became engulfed in flames in the overnight hours of Dec. 26, Capt. Opha Lawson confirmed. The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office said six victims were pulled from...
Richmond Heights police hold raffle for security camera

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are holding a raffle to give away two free outdoor surveillance cameras. Dunn Hardware donated both the Feit Electric Smart Outdoor Surveillance cameras (wi-fi based). Interested Richmond Heights residents can stop by the police station Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 29...
2 adults, 4 children die in Newcomerstown fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newcomerstown is morning the loss of a family who did not make it out of their house before it became engulfed in flames in the overnight hours of Dec. 26, Capt. Opha Lawson confirmed. A neighbor identified the victims as Leroy Elliot and Terrin Hendrix...
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
Man found dead outside in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found dead in his driveway Monday afternoon and Parma police said the medical examiner will now determine the cause of death. According to police, the 47-year-old man was discovered around 12:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of Chesterfield Ave. He has been identified...
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
