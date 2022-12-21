Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whbc.com
Mayor on Wrapping It Up: ‘It Is Time’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’ll finally get that week’s vacation he says he has put off for the last seven years. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei, announcing Wednesday that he will not run for reelection next year. He will finish out his second term through...
cleveland19.com
Memorial street sign for 9-year-old shooting victim urges to put guns down
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A memorial street sign is now up, for a little 9-year-old girl whose life was tragically and innocently taken four years ago when she was shot and killed sitting inside her mother’s car. “So we’re here today in support of Saniyah Nicholson,” said Marva Patterson,...
whbc.com
Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
cleveland19.com
13 people die on Ohio roads over Christmas, troopers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 13 people were killed in seven accidents from midnight on Dec. 23 to midnight on Dec. 26. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 56 impaired drivers were removed from the roads. Troopers added 14 drivers were cited for distracted driving and 21 for...
cleveland19.com
BCI investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Barberton
Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
cleveland19.com
Warrensville Heights man pleads not guilty to damaging Cleveland Browns field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Warrensville Heights man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday to damaging the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium. Anthony O’Neal was indicted on the charges of vandalism and breaking and entering. Cleveland police said in the...
cleveland19.com
‘We pray they’re ok’: Garfield Heights pastor on hit and run driver who crashed into their church
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into a church, but then fled the scene before calling Garfield Heights police. The accident happened over the weekend at the New Journey Church located in the 4700 block of Osborn Rd. Pastor Charles Redmon Jr. said their insurance will likely not...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man identified as 4th person killed in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the fourth person killed in the 50-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23. The victim has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, Cleveland. The other three victims were identified several days ago as Bernard M....
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
cleveland19.com
Fire damages several apartments in Euclid, displaces multiple residents
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartments were destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire and 11 residents were displaced, said Euclid firefighters. Firefighters were called out to the complex in the 22000 block of Fox Ave. around 2:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming through the roof of a...
cleveland19.com
Newcomerstown family of 6 killed in overnight house fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newcomerstown is morning the loss of a family who did not make it out of their house before it became engulfed in flames in the overnight hours of Dec. 26, Capt. Opha Lawson confirmed. The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office said six victims were pulled from...
cleveland19.com
Richmond Heights police hold raffle for security camera
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are holding a raffle to give away two free outdoor surveillance cameras. Dunn Hardware donated both the Feit Electric Smart Outdoor Surveillance cameras (wi-fi based). Interested Richmond Heights residents can stop by the police station Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 29...
cleveland19.com
2 adults, 4 children die in Newcomerstown fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newcomerstown is morning the loss of a family who did not make it out of their house before it became engulfed in flames in the overnight hours of Dec. 26, Capt. Opha Lawson confirmed. A neighbor identified the victims as Leroy Elliot and Terrin Hendrix...
cleveland19.com
4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four strangers in Tampa, Florida teamed up in a rental car to drive over 16 hours to Cleveland after their flights got canceled Thursday, and the journey was all caught on a series of viral Tik Toks. The four decided to rent a car since their...
cleveland19.com
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
cleveland19.com
Man found dead outside in Parma
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found dead in his driveway Monday afternoon and Parma police said the medical examiner will now determine the cause of death. According to police, the 47-year-old man was discovered around 12:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of Chesterfield Ave. He has been identified...
cleveland19.com
Canceled flights in Cleveland leave hundreds stranded on Christmas Eve
Thousands of flights delayed, hundreds canceled over past 2 days due to weather, mechanical issues. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. This is a recording of 19 News at 11 p.m. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements.
27 First News
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
