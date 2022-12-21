Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Chambers County Crash
A man has been killed in a crash that happened on Christmas Day in Chambers County. Alabama State Troopers say 44-year-old Robert Bowden of Lafayette was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
