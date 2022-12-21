A man has been killed in a crash that happened on Christmas Day in Chambers County. Alabama State Troopers say 44-year-old Robert Bowden of Lafayette was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO