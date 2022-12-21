ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

Cleveland.com

Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter

A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Intoxicated man found stumbling in roadway: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police responded to a call of a man seen stumbling along the roadway in front of Brunswick Fire Station 1 at 1:22 a.m. Nov. 24. The man was found to be highly intoxicated and in possession of a marijuana pipe with burned marijuana residue inside. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and drug paraphernalia possession and was taken to his father’s house.
BRUNSWICK, OH
WKYC

8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter

Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Police report 2 Cleveland slayings in 24-hour period

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City police are investigating two homicides in back-to-back days. On Friday shortly before noon, officers responded to 8700 Willard Avenue, in the Cudell neighborhood, for a possible hostage situation. The caller reported hearing gunshots. Officers entered the home and found a 33-year-old woman on the kitchen...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

