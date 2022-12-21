Read full article on original website
Man who wanted granddaughter out of his home claimed she pulled a gun on him: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Family dispute: North Barton Road. At 1:40 p.m. Dec. 19, a man, 68, reported that his granddaughter, 26, pulled a gun on him, then hung up the phone. Police went to the house and learned that there was no gun one the scene. The man wanted his granddaughter to move out of his house.
cleveland19.com
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of teenage brothers were arrested by Newburgh Heights police last week after leading officers on a short chase before crashing a stolen Kia. The boys, ages 15 and 16, are from Cleveland but were spotted on Fleet Avenue in the bordering suburb around...
Businesses report windows shot out by BBs: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A business on Center Road reported a window shot out by a BB gun Dec. 17. Several BBs were found at the scene and a neighboring business also reported a window shot out on two separate instances in November and December. Police were investigating at the time of the report.
Akron man with warrant asks police for a ride: Brecksville Police Blotter
Warrant, Brecksville Road: On Nov. 21, police were dispatched to the intersection of Brecksville and Snowville roads regarding a suspicious situation. The officer was told a man seeking directions to the Akron Metro bus stop would flag him down. The officer located the Akron man, who said he needed help finding the bus stop.
Stolen car found abandoned on I-480: Independence Police Blotter
Police investigated an abandoned car parked on a highway berm at 10:03 a.m. Dec. 6. The Kia SUV has a missing rear window and the steering column was peeled. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Cleveland, was towed from the scene and the owner was notified. Theft, Brecksville...
Intoxicated man found stumbling in roadway: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a call of a man seen stumbling along the roadway in front of Brunswick Fire Station 1 at 1:22 a.m. Nov. 24. The man was found to be highly intoxicated and in possession of a marijuana pipe with burned marijuana residue inside. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and drug paraphernalia possession and was taken to his father’s house.
Driver caught with ‘a little bit of blow:’ North Royalton Police Blotter
Cocaine possession, Bennett Road: On Dec. 2, police observed a red Toyota Camry on Bennett Road. Not only did the vehicle have something wrong with the muffler, making it quite loud, but it was missing rear license plate illumination. The Camry was pulled over on Nottingham Parkway. While talking to...
Teens deny smoking marijuana in rec center bathroom: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Suspicious situation, Broadview Road: On Dec. 1, police were dispatched to the Broadview Heights Recreation Center regarding three juveniles found smoking marijuana in the Broadview Road building’s bathroom. An arriving officer talked to an employee, who said a lifeguard was approached by a member about the family cabana area...
Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter
A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
Student concerned about Snapchat shenanigans: Strongsville Police Blotter
Identity theft, Trenton Avenue: On Dec. 12, a Trenton Avenue resident came to the police station after discovering a classmate used her identity to make death threats toward a fellow student. The teen said a peer created a Snapchat account pretending to be her. However, the officer discovered no threats...
Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter
Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
Woman arrested for striking stopped police car on I-271, then driving away: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Hit-skip: I-271 At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24, an officer was tending to a disabled vehicle on I-271 southbound when a car skidded in snow and struck a guardrail, and then the back of the officer’s cruiser. The officer was not in the car at the time.
PHOTO: Police search for bus station car thief
Police believe the vehicle was used in the thefts of catalytic converters in Brooklyn.
Man under protection order, approaches ex-girlfriend, punches her, takes her car: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Robbery: Bainbridge Road. On Dec. 21 police investigated a case of menacing that occurred on Dec. 11, in which a Solon man, 43, had threatened his now former girlfriend, 57, of Solon. The man posted bond and was released from Solon jail the morning of Dec. 21. A protection order was put in place keeping the man from the woman.
Driver damages Willoughby police cruiser in crash on Christmas Day
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – A police cruiser was damaged on Christmas Day in an accident that stemmed from adverse road conditions from Winter Storm Elliott. The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. on Ohio 2, east of Lost Nation Road, as an officer assisted a driver who was involved in a single-car accident, police said.
Three stolen vehicles not located passing through villages: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Chester police reported at 2 a.m. Dec. 19 that three vehicles that had just been stolen from Junction Auto in Chardon were passing into the village at a high rate of speed. Officers responded to the area but did not locate the vehicles. Disturbance: Hillcreek Road. Officers responded to a...
Bond set for man accused of vandalizing Browns’ stadium
The man accused of breaking into FirstEnergy Stadium and driving a pickup truck onto the field last month is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening officers: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Officers used non-lethal force to take a man with a knife into custody after multiple disturbances with his father at his home, just after midnight Dec. 12. The man, 27, who said to be off his medications, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence, obstructing official business and three counts of aggravated menacing, which included instances of advancing towards officers while holding a knife and threatening to kill another.
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby officer was nearly hit in a Christmas Day crash, according to Willoughby police. A release from the department states that the officer was assisting a driver on SR-2 eastbound who was in a single car accident due to road conditions around 11:16 a.m. He...
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed by police
It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
